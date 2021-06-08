3 players tipped to shine at the Cleveland Browns OTAs

The Cleveland Browns are coming off their best season since their return to the NFL. Cleveland finally made a playoff appearance in 2020, its first since the 2002 season when they lost in the Wild Card round. The Browns also broke a streak of playoff losses in 2020.

Before the 2020-2021 season, the Browns hadn't won a playoff game since 1994. Cleveland is looking to break another franchise record in 2021: winning the AFC North. Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing for an extension this season after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option this off-season.

The Cleveland Browns welcome back Odell Beckham Jr. after he missed most of the 2020 season due to an ACL injury.

Cleveland has made massive upgrades to its defense during the 2021 free agency period and the draft. The Browns signed John Johnson III, Troy Hill, Malik Jackson, and Jadeveon Clowney. They also drafted former Northwestern cornerback Gregory Newsome and former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Cleveland added depth at the defensive line, safety, and wide receiver positions by drafting former Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, Georgia safety Richard LaCounte, and Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Who are the three players likely to stand out during the Cleveland Browns OTAs?

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have the best one-two punch in their backfield with running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. With all the talent the Cleveland Browns added this off-season, three players are likely to stand out during their OTAs. Here are the three players that every Cleveland Browns fan should pay attention to during their OTAs.

We're counting down to kickoff with our Top 75 Moments presented by @Bridgestone! 🏈 Head online to view the collection! >> https://t.co/KLpttFZBGM pic.twitter.com/U45uGAfr3S — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 7, 2021

#1 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Cleveland Browns rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

NFL.com gave Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah a draft grade of 6.82, which places him in the Pro Bowl talent category. An AFC team personnel executive said this about the Browns rookie linebacker:

"He's got so much ability, but it's kind of similar to what we've seen with Isaiah Simmons with figuring out how you want to play him."

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is tipped to stand out during the Cleveland Browns OTAs with his rare level of explosiveness, speed, and agility. The former Notre Dame linebacker plays the position fast and physical. Cleveland will witness his quickness and pursuit firsthand during OTAs.

His ability to pursue quarterbacks once he enters the pocket is better than most linebackers in this year's rookie class. The Browns will benefit from sending Owusu-Koramoah on blitzes because of his strength and quickness. He has a nose for the ball and rarely misses a tackle.

#2 Gregory Newsome II

Cleveland Browns rookie CB Gregory Newsome II

With his considerable promise, Gregory Newsome II is tipped to be a starting cornerback for the Cleveland Browns within two years. During the draft process, one NFC defensive coordinator had this to say about the former Northwestern cornerback:

News Updates: Anthony Walker says 'it's going to be hard' for WRs to make catches vs. CB Greg Newsome II



📰 » https://t.co/rCRPoVSPEL pic.twitter.com/PT10EHWeNG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 2, 2021

"He's impressed me from what I've seen on tape. He's got great ball instincts to knock it away but I want to see him take it away more."

Gregory Newsome II is likely to impress the Cleveland Browns from day 1 of their OTAs with his ability to play with strength and physicality. His ability to find the ball and wrap up will help the Cleveland Browns stop the run. Newsome II doesn't hit wide receivers to make a tackle; he hits wide receivers to knock the ball out.

Gregory Newsome II can make up ground with his feet instead of his hands. He has a smooth backpedal, which helps him gain depth in coverage. Advantage Cleveland.

#3 Baker Mayfield

Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield has taken long strides towards becoming a solid NFL quarterback since his rookie season. Mayfield threw 14 interceptions in his rookie season, 21 interceptions in his second season, and eight interceptions in his third. The improvement in ball security alone points towards a certain maturity at QB.

Second-year head coach Kevin Stefanski has waxed lyrical about Baker Mayfield's determination to get better at his craft. Baker is likely to impress Stefanski during OTAs, with one eye on getting more comfortable with the playbook.

With Baker Mayfield's mindset, he is slated to show Stefanski that he wants to get better and fix his faults. Mayfield will be aware that this season is vital for his future in the NFL, as well as his future as the Browns' star QB.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha