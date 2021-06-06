3 players that should impress at the New York Jets OTA

The New York Jets enter the 2021-2022 season with many new faces in their locker room as they made improvements to their roster this off-season on both offense and defense.

They selected former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson to lead their franchise into the future. The Jets also signed former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis. The New York Jets will learn a lot about their team during their OTAs and will be hoping that Davis and Wilson can develop strong chemistry this off-season.

Who are the three players that will stand out during the New York Jets OTAs?

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets

The New York Jets will have three players that stand out during their OTAs, but those three players may be returning players from last season. Let's look at the three players that will impress new head coach Robert Saleh during OTAs.

#1 Zach Wilson

New York Jets Rookie QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson will be the most-watched player at the New York Jets OTAs. The New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson with their second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Since making that pick, NFL analysts have labeled Wilson as the draft bust.

The former BYU quarterback put on a show at his Pro Day and had everyone in shock. Zach Wilson made throws at his Pro Day that many scouts didn't see him make during the college season. Wilson will impress everyone in attendance with his leadership and arm talent at the Jets OTAs.

#2 C.J. Mosley

New York Jets LB CJ Mosley

C.J. Mosley is returning after a two-year hiatus from NFL action. Mosley suffered an injury in 2019 and opted out of the 2020 season. He returns in 2021 looking to make a difference on the New York Jets defense.

If CJ Mosley stays healthy...



What he can do for this Defense with his veteran leadership, play calling & at the level he expects from himself



This #Jets defense will be really good. pic.twitter.com/QN8cM2S7Fs — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) June 2, 2021

The New York Jets new head coach Robert Saleh praised C.J. Mosley when asked about his return. Mosley will stand out during the Jets OTAs by showing his leadership and ability to adapt to any defensive scheme placed in front of him. C.J. Mosley's fire would have re-ignited after spending two years away from football.

#3 Michael Carter

New York Jets Rookie RB Michael Carter

Michael Carter was one of two running backs chosen out of the University of North Carolina. The New York Jets may have picked the third-best running back in the NFL draft. Carter has tremendous upside, has a high ceiling, and will be the starting running back for the New York Jets at some point in 2021.

The New York Jets entered the off-season needing a running back and received a gift when Michael Carter fell in the draft. Michael Carter will impress the New York Jets coaching staff by constantly improving in each practice. Carter will also show that the Jets have an NFL-ready running back that can start Week 1.

Edited by Prem Deshpande