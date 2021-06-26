3 potential trade candidates for the Cleveland Browns before 2021 training camp

The Cleveland Browns are coming off their best season in almost 20 years. For the first time since dial-up internet caught on, the Browns were in the playoff conversation.

However, it will take some doing to replicate that season. While free agency is at a standstill, there are still plenty of opportunities for Cleveland to make some moves and fashion a stronger roster. Here are three players the Cleveland Browns could be targeting to go a step further this year.

Players that should be on the Browns' radar

#1 - Isaiah McKenzie (Wide Receiver)

While Stefon Diggs has been given a lot of credit for Josh Allen's rise, Isaiah McKenzie has been sneakily good as a speed option. Last year, he only had 30 receptions, but he had five touchdowns. McKenzie could add an extra element of speed to the Browns' depth at wide receiver.

While he used to have trouble with his hands as a punt returner for the Denver Broncos, the days of 2017 are far behind the 26-year-old. In addition to being a receiver, he could also challenge Donovan Peoples-Jones or D'ernest Johnson as a returner. Failing to supplant them, he could be a great backup returner in addition to a good receiver.

The Xavien Howard situation is fascinating. Top 5 CB in my book, lesser CBs are making more than him. But to get the big deal in 2019, miss 11 of the 32 games since then...seems a little premature for him to be playing the holdout/trade card. Another good yr and I'm 100% on board — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 17, 2021

#2 - Xavien Howard (Cornerback)

It is quite clear that Xavien Howard is angling for a move away from sunny Miami.

The cornerback is currently holding out and seemingly has no plans to return unless his contract is supercharged. If the Cleveland Browns could somehow land Xavien Howard, their defense could jump from 17th overall into the top ten.

Xavien Howard is coming off a season PFF graded as an 87.3. He earned ten interceptions and helped the Miami Dolphins go 10-6. This single move could possibly put the Cleveland Browns in the Super Bowl conversation.

#3 - Josey Jewell (Linebacker)

If there is one glaring weakness on the Cleveland Browns roster, it's at middle linebacker.

Anthony Walker is the largest hole in the defensive live. In 2020, he earned a 48.0 PFF grade. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos just drafted a new linebacker in Baron Browning. They are looking to replace Josey Jewell, who has not lived up to the standards of the Broncos' defense.

But, just because he has flattered to deceive in a historically defense-first Denver Broncos does not mean he's down and out. Jewell is coming off a season in which he earned a PFF grade of 68.1. If Baron Browning impresses Denver, they could be looking to ship Josey Jewell, and if that's the case, the Cleveland Browns should be keeping a close eye on the proceedings.

Josey Jewell

