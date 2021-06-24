3 potential trade candidates for the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2021 training camp 

The Kansas City Chiefs recently announced that they will bring their training camp back to St. Joseph's and fans will be back in attendance. After two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl, and an unfortunate loss in the most recent, the Chiefs have all eyes on the prize again.

Although the AFC is quite competitive, the Chiefs are among the favorites to win the division in 2021. The main concern entering this offseason was addressing the offensive line issues that the Chiefs believe cost them a Super Bowl victory.

What trades could the Kansas City Chiefs make before the team starts training camp?

Just two teams have better than 12/1 odds to win the Super Bowl



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6/1 & the Kansas City Chiefs, favorites at +575 pic.twitter.com/CpsBOna4ic — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) June 16, 2021

3 trades the Kansas City Chiefs could still make

#1 Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are just out of sorts at the moment. It would behoove them to make a trade with the remaining players on their roster who still hold some trade value as they look to rebuild.

The Chiefs are looking for a solid offensive line this season, and they seem to believe they have one, but they've already lost Kyle Long for a significant amount of time due to injury. Trading for Laremy Tunsil could be a long shot and might cost the Chiefs, especially since the Texans gave up a lot to acquire him.

Tunsil's experience on the offensive line makes up for it, though, along with his nous on the blindside and at pass blocking.

#2 Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

It has been reported that Zach Ertz wants to be traded out of Philadelphia. The Eagles are likely to grant that trade and even if it's a wild card of a deal, the Chiefs could throw their hat in the ring.

Travis Kelce is one of, if not the best, tight ends in the NFL. But with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and the Chiefs always looking to have an explosive offense, adding another tight end as experienced as Ertz could be a great addition. Both can block and be dominant receivers, which would give another dimension to Kansas City's offense.

#3 Tyus Bowser, LB, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens' young linebacker Tyus Bowser is a fast and dynamic athlete who hasn't had much playing time with his current team. Considering this, the Chiefs won't have to give up much to acquire Bowser.

Bowser's arrival would greatly benefit the Chiefs defense. He's one of those linebackers who's a freak athlete and the Chiefs really like players of that ilk. He is great on quarterback rushes, ideal for the the Chiefs' defense, and can cover tight ends really well, which is something Kansas City has struggled with.

Tyus Bowser intercepts and returns it to the goal line! #RavensFlock



📺: #BALvsCLE on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/wVjLQzz43l pic.twitter.com/IjpF23F8Un — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2020

Edited by Colin D'Cunha