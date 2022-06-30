3 Reasons the 49ers have to pay Deebo Samuel what he wants

The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel remain at a standstill. The star receiver wants to be paid like his counterparts all over the league who are receiving massive deals.

Yet he remains on his rookie deal at the moment and is the last star receiver in line for an extension. If he doesn't get one, a holdout is more than likely. It just doesn't make sense for the 49ers to not give their star the deal he wants. By waiting this long, the player now has all the leverage.

#1. The market has been set

The 49ers could have easily signed Samuel earlier in the offseason. However, the massive deals signed by both Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill may have spooked the team. But all this waiting has only allowed the market to settle further. Even the Washington Commanders gave Terry McLaurin a three-year deal worth just over $70 million.

Many receivers have signed to make it easier for Samuel and his agent to come up with a realistic number. That asking price will be higher than what the team could have locked him in for months ago. If the team balks, they are simply ignoring the market and will be left behind.

#2. Trey Lance needs the help

The worst thing the 49ers could do would be to get rid of Samuel at this time of quarterback transition. The keys of the offense are being handed over to Trey Lance, and he needs all the help he can get.

Maybe Samuel doesn't want to be used in the running game as much. That's fine because he's an elite receiver. He is also a leader on offense and his absence would create a major void at a time when Lance is stepping in. It just wouldn't make much logical sense.

#3. They have done the hard part

Teams all over the NFL dream of drafting and developing a talent like Samuel. Those who fail either struggle on offense or pay a fortune to sign a player who may be nearing the end of their prime.

But the 49ers have a young star who is still only 26 years old. That means they don't have to scour the market or try to make things work with lesser talent. They already have their superstar in the building.

One argument is that the price is too expensive. However, a quick counter is that the receiver market is booming and turning down a deal now will only mean higher costs in the future. The 49ers just need to accept reality and pay the First-Team All-Pro.

