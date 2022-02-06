3 Reasons why Aaron Rodgers should avoid joining the Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers is expected to, once again, request a trade from the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 NFL offseason. Prior to the 2021 season, he demanded a trade and even threatened to retire if he wasn't. He claimed that he would never play another game for the Packers because of his apparent unhappiness with the organization.

Ultimately, he came back and ended up playing the entire 2021 season for the Green Bay Packers, where he found regular season success again. He helped the Packers to the best record in the NFL while being one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP award. It may not matter for his future with the Packers, as he apparently may still want to move on from the organization.

If Aaron Rodgers does, in fact, change teams for the 2022 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become a potential destination now that Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement. While it may sound like a good fit on the surface, here are three reasons why Rodgers would be better off avoiding the Buccaneers.

UCF Sports Info @UCFSportsInfo With Tom Brady retiring, do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lure Aaron Rodgers to Tampa to finish his career? With Tom Brady retiring, do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lure Aaron Rodgers to Tampa to finish his career? https://t.co/NUPaYA951n

Why Aaron Rodgers should avoid joining the Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season

#1 - The Tom Brady Effect

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Rodgers were to join the Buccaneers, it would be expected that he would do the same thing. Anything less would likely be considered a failure. He would, also, be constantly directly compared to Tom Brady, being his immediate successor in Tampa Bay. It could potentially hurt his legacy or even slightly discredit his potential success there.

#2 - Uncertainty about the roster

The Buccaneers face many major roster decisions in the 2022 offseason. Their long list of pending free agents includes Ryan Jensen, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski, among many others. They won't be able to bring everyone back because of the salary cap. Acquiring Rodgers means they would have even less cap flexibility. Their roster will likely be far inferior to what Brady has had to work with the last two years.

#3 - Keeping Davante Adams

If Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams want to remain a duo, it would be very difficult to achieve in Tampa Bay without completely changing the entire make-up of the roster to free up the available cap space. Other situations make much more sense if they want to remain together, such as remaining in Green Bay or seeking a major trade to the Denver Broncos, who have plenty of available cap space.

