3 reasons to believe DeAndre Hopkins owns Halloween every year

DeAndre Hopkins comes alive when either of the two things happen: a ball is thrown his way or when Halloween is just round the corner. No one does Halloween better than the former Houston Texans wide receiver and we have been treated to some of the best costumes of all time by him.

We take a look back at some of his costumes over the years, which gives us reason to believe that the Arizona Cardinals star will continue to own Halloween every year going forward too.

Reasons why DeAndre Hopkins owns Halloween every year

#1 - A trend of great themes

Coming up with something different is often the hardest thing to do. The idea is precious and DeAndre Hopkins has come up with some gems for Halloween over the years. In 2018, he dressed up as an alien from Avatar. In 2019, he dressed up as Genie from Aladdin. Both of them have a common component that they rely on fantasy and are otherworldly. Such themes tingle our senses and make us gravitate towards them.

#2 - Attention to detail

Having selected a theme, what makes a costume great is the attention to detail. DeAndre Hopkins spares no effort to ensure that the ultimate effect is as close to what he wants.

In his Avatar getup, as shown above, from his hair, to the face pattern, to a dash of pink on his lips and ear, everything is set up perfectly. The Genie getup shown below is equally amazing. All the details are taken care of. The jewelry is appropriate, the hair and beard complement each other, and his clothes including his footwear are just perfect.

#3 - Best dressed player in general

The reason Hopkins does Halloween so well, in particular, is because he is very well-dressed, in general. He was profiled by GQ Magazine for his dressing sense where he revealed that he would like to have his own fashion line in the future.

His sartorial choices have caught the eye of juries and critics as well and he has made a name for himself as quite a stylish athlete across all sports. He was presented as the Best Dressed Athlete in 2020 by Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated Awards @TheSIAwards Congratulations to @DeAndreHopkins for being the most stylish athlete out there and taking home the Best Dressed Award Presented by JCPenney! Congratulations to @DeAndreHopkins for being the most stylish athlete out there and taking home the Best Dressed Award Presented by JCPenney! https://t.co/6jQLKbzG8i

Ultimately, all these factors combine to make Hopkins unstoppable at Halloween. His keen sense of fashion, the thought he puts into every costume and then the attention to detail while executing it, all combine to create a mesmerizing effect.

