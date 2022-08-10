Colin Kaepernick making NFL comeback? 3 reasons why Browns should stay away from ex-49ers QB

Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL during the 2016-17 season with the San Francisco 49ers and has been trying to make a comeback for several years. He's participated in a number of workouts with different team representatives during the offseason in hopes of getting signed.

The Cleveland Browns have emerged as a potential destination for Colin Kaepernick ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. The Browns made one of the biggest blockbuster moves of the year when they acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, despite his pending legal situation.

Deshaun Watson was always a move that came with a risk for the Browns, as he was facing an almost definite suspension with an unknown length of time. It now appears Watson will be suspended for at least six games, which could end up being longer as the NFL is currently appealing the ruling.

The Browns are looking to remain competitive even while Watson serves his suspension, so they will need a quarterback to fill in at some point. While Colin Kaepernick may seem like a decent option for the Browns, they'd probably be much better off going in a different direction. Here are three reasons why.

#1 - Jacoby Brissett is a capable short-term quarterback

The Browns signed Jacoby Brissett to serve as a back-up quarterback for Deshaun Watson. He's certainly more than capable of filling in while Watson serves his suspension, being regarded as one of the best back-ups in the game.

Brissett has started 20 games over the last three seasons, recording a 9-11 record. He completed more than 60 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's proven he can win games on rosters that are much less talented than what the Browns have this year.

#2 - Colin Kaepernick hasn't played at all for the last five seasons

Colin Kaepernick last appeared during the 2016-17 NFL season before being cut by the 49ers. Missing five consecutive seasons is extremely difficult for any player to come back from, especially one that will turn 35 during the 2022-23 season.

It's very likely that Colin Kaepernick will take a while to shake the rust off and get back into rhythm after such a long absence. When factoring in his age as well, it's completely unknown what type of player he would even be right now if he did make a return.

#3 - Struggles as a passer

Colin Kaepernick is one of the best rushing quarterbacks of his generation. In five seasons as a starter, he recorded 2,302 total rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. His dynamic skillset is what once helped him achieve a ton of success.

His abilities as a passer haven't been as impressive though. He has completed less than 60 percent of his career passes while never eclipsing 3,500 passing yards in a single season. Moreover, he only surpassed 20 passing touchdowns once. He also recorded just a 3-16 record across his final two seasons before being cut. His record certainly suggests he was somewhat on the decline already.

