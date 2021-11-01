Where did Colin Kaepernick go to college?

Colin Kaepernick was a lethal dual threat quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. At the peak of his career, he was a huge part of the 49ers winning an NFC championship and making it to the Super Bowl. Before making it to the NFL, his college statistics were incredible.

Colin Kaepernick college career

Colin Kaepernick attended Nevada University, where he established himself as an NFL prospect with his dual threat abilities. He was the starting quarterback for the Wolf Pack for four seasons between 2007 and 2010. He was a two-time Offensive Player of the Year in the Western Athletic Conference. He put together one of the best careers in the history of both the school and the conference.

In his four seasons as the starting quarterback, he accumulated over 10,000 passing yards and 82 passing touchdowns with an impressive 142.5 passer rating. He added over 4,000 rushing yards on nearly seven yards per carry, with an additional 59 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Defenses had no answer for his talents in college.

Colin Kaepernick started 48 games in college. Went 32-16 (21-2 to close out career). Scored 142 touchdowns for an avg of 2.96 TDs per start.

Colin Kaepernick set several WAC records during his time in college. He is the conference's all-time leader in rushing yards per attempt and rushing touchdowns. That accounts for all players, not just quarterbacks. He ranks second all-time in total touchdowns, fourth in total yards, sixth in rushing yards, tenth in passing yards and eighth in passing touchdowns.

In addition to being one of the best players in Nevada's history and in the WAC conference, Colin Kaepernick had one of the greatest statistical careers in NCAA history as well. In college football history, he ranks 12th in total yards, tenth in total touchdowns and 13th in rushing touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson note: His rushing TD today made him the first underclassman ever and just the third player in college football history with 50 career rushing TDs and 50 passing TDs. The other two: Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick.

Transitioning to the NFL

Colin Kaepernick has had a short, yet successful run in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. He spent six years with the team and was the starting quarterback for five of them. His combination of run and pass that was so successful in college in Nevada translated well to the professional level.

The 49ers, with head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, did a good job of designing their offensive system around Colin Kaepernick's strengths. They were consistently one of the best teams in the NFC conference during his time there. His quarterback style helped pave the way for the modern style of the position in the NFL. Athelticism is now a top priority for quarterbacks.

