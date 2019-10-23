Jim Harbaugh refutes NFL return talk

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 23 Oct 2019, 21:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh has emphatically refuted talk of a return to the NFL.

Recent reports have indicated the former San Francisco 49ers coach is working on an "exit strategy" from his role with the University of Michigan.

It was suggested Harbaugh's representatives are working behind the scenes to gauge interest in a possible NFL return.

However, the Wolverines coach sent out a letter to the parents of his players dismissing the speculation.

The letter, which was obtained by The Michigan Insider, read: "I am reaching out to let you know that the recent claims that I am "pursuing an exit strategy" are total c**p. It's an annual strategy driven by our enemies to cause disruption to our program and to negatively recruit. By the way, I don't even have an "agent or representative".

"I am committed to your sons, their education and to their development as football players and people.

"Please excuse the informality of this letter but I felt that it was important to get this out to you as quickly as possible.

"Feel free to reach out if you have any questions. Happy to discuss."

The Wolverines are 5-2 and sit third in the Big Ten East after they lost to Penn State last week.