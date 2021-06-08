3 reasons why the Bucs re-signed Bruce Arians after the Super Bowl run

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bruce Arians have reached a deal, albeit with an interesting twist. Bruce Arians' revised agreement doesn't add years to his current contract, but it does add more money to it. While the exact figure hasn't been revealed yet, it is said to be a lucrative one.

Tampa Bay finally handed Bruce Arians the widely-expected raise after the team pulled him out of retirement. Bruce Arians decided to come out of retirement in 2019 and turned the franchise around in a single season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed the biggest free agent on the market in Tom Brady, who then led them to a Super Bowl.

When we talk about why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Arians a pay raise but didn't add years to his contract, the Super Bowl and signing Tom Brady is just the tip of the iceberg.

Why did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers give Bruce Arians a pay raise?

The Buccaneers made a calculated decision by adding more money to the Bruce Arians deal. Arians has made massive upgrades to the Buccaneers roster, and then somehow worked a miracle to bring back all the starters from their Super Bowl run. Here are three reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Bruce Arians a massive pay raise.

Sources: The #Bucs have agreed on a revised contract for Super Bowl-winning coach Bruce Arians that includes a pay raise, while GM Jason Licht also has a new deal that ensures he’ll be in Tampa Bay for multiple years. Well-deserved for the champs. 🏆 🏆 🏆 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2021

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for a bright future with Arians

Bruce Arians has made many changes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster since taking charge. The most significant change was adding Tom Brady during last year's free agency. Since landing Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have surrounded him with a championship-caliber supporting cast.

The general consensus around the Tampa Bay fanbase was that Arians did something that Bill Belichick never did in the 20 years that Brady played in New England. Arians gave Brady the authority to go out and recruit players to come play with him in Tampa Bay. Tom Brady did just that, and brought in Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, and Antonio Brown.

With Tom Brady running the show, you always have a shot at glory. However, Arians also put Brady's outstanding football IQ to good use in their Super Bowl run. The Buccaneers have a bright (and lucrative) future with both Bruce Arians and Tom Brady.

#2 Bruce Arians, a proven winner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians receives a Gatorade bath after winning the Super Bowl

Bruce Arians has been a head coach for seven years in the NFL, and spent a year as the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Arians started his head coaching career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. During his first season ae Cardinals head coach, Bruce Arians posted a 10-6 record.

Bruce Arians was the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals for five seasons. During those five seasons, the Cardinals posted an overall record of 49-30-1 and a win percentage of .619. Arians had one losing campaign in five seasons with the Cardinals.

Bruce Arians said he’s fine with Tom Brady and the other veterans working out on their own instead of OTAs but he’d prefer they were at the team facility “for their own protection.” He said they could hold workouts on their own at the facility, but so far, they’ve opted not to. pic.twitter.com/W8ZPRtrHWu — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 25, 2021

Bruce Arians decided to retire from coaching after the 2017 season, when the Cardinals finished with an 8-8 record. After retiring, Bruce Arians spent time in the booth with ESPN but soon realized he missed the game of football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers then made a run at him in 2019, but his first season wasn't the best.

Bruce Arians then made some major adjustments and took a 7-9 Buccaneers team and turned them into Super Bowl champions the following season.

#3 Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have a Super Bowl-strengthened bond

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians walking off the field after a playoff win against Washington

Tom Brady wanted just one thing in New England; he wanted to build a relationship with Bill Belichick outside of football. Belichick, though, was all business when it came to his players on and off the field.

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have built a more substantial relationship in two seasons than Brady and Belichick had in 20 long years. Bruce Arians is touted as the main reason Tom Brady came to Tampa Bay.

The Sunday after the Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl in franchise history, Bruce Arians sat in his living room and did an interview and had this to say about Tom Brady and what he brought to the Buccaneers team:

"I told Tom, if you come here, we'll win the Super Bowl. You're the missing ingredient. We're a very talented team, but they just don't know it. With Tom, it's not about Xs and O's. It's making sure he's comfortable and feels good about the game plan and work week."

The relationship that Bruce Arians has built with Brady is essential for the team and the franchise. Tom Brady has already accomplished more than any other Buccaneers quarterback in very little. The Buccaneers know that Brady holds the keys to their success, but they also know that Bruce Arians holds the key to their future.

