Bruce Arians gets incredible Super Bowl LV tattoo: "I got mine, and I love it!"

The Buccaneers are our most recent Super Bowl champions, and they also made NFL history by becoming the first team to win at their home stadium. The Tom Brady-led team emerged victorious after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, at Raymond James Stadium. The Super Bowl win also marks Bruce Arians' first Super Bowl victory as head coach.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians promised that if the Bucs won the Super Bowl, he would imprint the memory forever on his body; in other words, he would get a tattoo.

The 68-year-old coach made a bet with the strength staff and tight ends coach Rick Christophe in August.

He promised to get a Super Bowl LV tattoo if the Buccaneers won it.

The Bucs won, and Bruce Arians proved that he is indeed a man of his word.

"I got mine, and I love it!" Arians said on Twitter, unveiling the large body art piece on his upper back on social media.

I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

Based on the tattoo positioning, it looks like the optimistic coach has left space for a symmetrical companion on the right side of his upper back — in the hopes that Tampa Bay will win another Super Bowl.

Of course, the coach pulled out an ultimate boss move to go ahead and do it now. Sports fans brand themselves all the time; why shouldn't the coach of the Buccaneers get a Super Bowl LVI championship art before the season starts? Maybe going into the season with the reminder they can be seared onto his body is just the motivation the Buccaneers need.

Arians' son Jake Arians told ESPN that his family was aware of the bet, and they like that his very first tattoo is about his very first Super Bowl win; it's perfect symmetry.

Arians is a trendsetter among the Buccaneers because he isn't the only one with a celebratory tattoo.

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr., whose interception sealed the deal, also got some championship ink.

Antoine Winfield Jr's Super Bowl tattoo

Pretty amazing Super Bowl memento for Bucs’ Antoine Winfield, who posted this to his Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/lcAwSnFFdc — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 23, 2021

Others were inspired by tattoo-like wide receiver Mike Evans. His Lombardi Trophy tattoo isn’t finished yet but already looks impressive.

This might not be Evans's first ink, but it will be really special to him.

Mike Evans' Super Bowl tattoo:

The first stages of @MikeEvans13_’s new tattoo 🏆



(Via gotti_flores/IG) pic.twitter.com/kU2hj1mIGk — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 4, 2021

Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones II and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting each said they were next to commemorate the tattoo.

Maybe the team can convince Tom Brady to join the trend. But if Brady tattooed every Super Bowl he won, he would be pretty inked up.