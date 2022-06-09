3 reasons why the Chiefs might not make the playoffs in the 2022 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs have appeared in the NFL Playoffs in eight of the last nine years since Andy Reid took over as their head coach. This includes making it to that stage in each of the last seven seasons.

After an offseason that worked against them in many ways, the Chiefs may be in danger of losing their postseason streak during the 2022 NFL season. Here are three reasons why they may miss out on the 2022 NFL playoffs.

#1 - Tyreek Hill leaves a major hole in their offense

Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill has made the Pro Bowl in all six seasons he has been with the Chiefs while also being selected as a first-team All-Pro three times. He has been one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL.

But Patrick Mahomes will have to operate the offense without him this year after he was shockingly traded to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 NFL offseason.

The Chiefs added depth at wide receiver during the offseason, including JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But Hill is somewhat irreplaceable because of his elite playmaking abilities.

While the Chiefs offense is still projected to be relatively solid, it will likely be much less dominant than in years past, which they have ultimately relied on for their overall team success.

#2 - Tyrann Mathieu weakens their already questionable defense

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu

The Chiefs defense has ranked in the bottom half of the league in each of the last six seasons as far as yards allowed per game is concerned. In fact, it has been ranked in the bottom 10 in four of those seasons.

They will now enter the 2022 NFL season without one of their best players after Tyrann Mathieu joined the New Orleans Saints during the free agency period.

Mathieu has made two Pro Bowls and has been selected as a first-team All-Pro twice during his three seasons with the Chiefs. He has been one of the leaders of their defense as well as a team captain. His departure is a major blow on the field and in the locker room.

#3 - AFC West divison got better while the Chiefs got worse

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

While the Chiefs lost some of their best players like Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu during the 2022 NFL offseason, all three of the other teams in the AFC West division significantly improved their rosters by adding superstars.

The elite upgrades included Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs have won the AFC West division title in each of the last six seasons, including in all four years since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback.

It will be challenging to do so again this year. If they don't, the Wild Card race will be equally challenging, as almost every team in the AFC is expected to be competitive.

