NFL season preview: 3 reasons why the Cleveland Browns will win the Super Bowl this year

The Cleveland Browns have a Super Bowl-caliber roster ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Their quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is surrounded by one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. General manager Andrew Berry has done a sensational rebuilding job over the past two seasons.

The Browns would be happy winning the AFC North, but they're capable of so much more. The league's ninth-hardest schedule notwithstanding, the Browns have everything to contented for the Super Bowl.

3 reasons why the Cleveland Browns will win the Super Bowl

# 1 - Their defense will be great

Pass-rush win rate since 2018 | among edge defenders:



T-2. Myles Garrett - 20.2%

22. Jadeveon Clowney - 15.3%



Where does this duo rank in the NFL?🤔 pic.twitter.com/ULVBigdfLg — PFF (@PFF) April 14, 2021

The old saying, "defense wins championships," is a good mantra for the Browns. Although the offense might be seen as their biggest strength, their defense will command respect. It all starts with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Garrett was on pace to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 before his tussle with COVID-19. Garrett had 12 sacks and four forced fumbles and was unguardable. Double teams don't help as he uses his power to outmuscle them. Clowney, though, is going to be the X-factor. His career has been defined by getting pressure on the opposing QB, but not being successful at sacking them.

The Browns' secondary improved talent-wise thanks to Berry's moves. John Johnson III is as consistent as they come at safety. Troy Hill will handle the nickel back position. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be a game-changing linebacker. The Browns got beat through the air in 2020 but made sure that doesn't happen again. This is a defense on the rise.

# 2 - Baker Mayfield's ascension in his fourth year

Mayfield has had a somewhat controversial start to his career, but in 2020, he showed that he's mentally ready for the spotlight. Mayfield rebounded from a rocky 2019 with 26 touchdowns and eight picks. Now, Mayfield's had another offseason of working with Kevan Stefanski's offense.

Mayfield is looking to join Peyton Manning as the only quarterback to throw for 3,500 yards in his first four seasons. With the weapons surrounding him, he should be able to do just that and then some. Mayfield averaged 7.1 yards per attempt in three years but should be more confident throwing deep, especially to the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Mayfield won the BIG-12 championship in his college career and is a player who can shine under the lights with the best of them. That's one reason why the Browns could win the Super Bowl.

# 3 - They're well-coached, run and balanced

Stefanski won Coach of the Year in 2020 and rightfully so. To win a Super Bowl, you need an elite coach. Stefanski's players love playing for him. During injury bouts, slumps, or tough times, Stefanski's the kind of coach who will lead his team through it.

2020 #Browns: only offensive line to finish #1 in both team pass and run block grade in PFF's history pic.twitter.com/qmhQkA3SHx — PFF (@PFF) January 14, 2021

Berry has earned respect as one of the top general managers in football. Having a GM and coach sharing the same vision is one of the most critical aspects in a sporting project. Should the injury bug rear its ugly head, Berry will be trusted to find a trade or forgotten free agent.

Finally, they're well-balanced on both sides of the ball. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the league's best one-two punch out of the backfield. The offensive line, which was the NFL's strongest in 2019, could scale that peak again. They even have a healthy blend of youth and experience.

Also Read

The Browns have a Super Bowl-ready roster. Time will tell if they can live up to that expectation or if they're still a year away.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha