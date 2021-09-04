Baker Mayfield could join Peyton Manning in achieving a rare feat

The Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, hoping that the charismatic quarterback would change the franchise's trajectory. The former OSU star did not disappoint, leading the team to their maiden playoff appearance in 18 years in his third season in the league and turning the Browns into contenders in the AFC.

Mayfield may not yet be an elite quarterback but is highly consistent. He's thrown for at least 3,500 yards in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. Only a handful of quarterbacks have achieved this feat.

Entering his fourth season, he can join Peyton Manning as one of only two quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for at least 3,500 yards in each of his first four seasons. Andrew Luck was the last quarterback with a chance to achieve this feat, but injuries wrecked his fourth year.

Baker Mayfield could join Peyton Manning in rarified air

This is the first NFL season in which teams will play 17 regular-season games instead of 16. Mayfield only needs to average 205.8 passing yards per game to reach the 3,500-yard milestone. For reference, only four teams in the NFL averaged less than 205.8 passing yards per game in the 2020 season.

Per Pro Football Focus, the Browns had the best offensive line in 2020. The team retained every lineman who was a starter last season, so Mayfield will have plenty of time to throw the ball this year.

Mayfield could accomplish another impressive feat

If Mayfield throws for 3,885 yards and 25 TD passes, Mayfield joins Manning and Dan Marino as the only QBs to have 15,000 passing yards and 100 TD passes

Baker Mayfield could create even more history this year. If he throws for 3,885 yards and 25 touchdowns, he'll join Manning and Dan Marino as one of only three quarterbacks to have 100 touchdowns and 15,000 yards in their first four seasons in the NFL.

Mathematically, he needs to average 228.5 yards and 1.47 touchdown passes per game to achieve this feat. Only 10 NFL teams failed to average more than 228.5 passing yards last season.

Mayfield couldn't have had a better group of wide receivers to help him create history. Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones are all stellar wide receivers. The quarterback also has the arm talent to make almost any throw.

Mayfield can throw a dangerous deep ball, but he has also learned to throw check-downs when need be. He isn't much of a runner who will keep plays alive like Kyler Murray or Russell Wilson. But he is highly effective in play-action due to the attention the Browns running backs command.

If Mayfield achieves this feat, he should be viewed as a bonafide franchise quarterback worthy of a max contract extension.

