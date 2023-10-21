3 reasons why Cowboys won't be involved at 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are known as America's Team for a reason. Jerry Jones' franchise is famous for making blockbuster trades and playing an attractive brand of football. Whether that has worked for them remains to be seen, but you cannot say that the Cowboys have been boring over the last few years.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline, there have been reports that the Cowboys will not be making major moves at the trade deadline. One of the reports is from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler notes that "Dallas is not expected to be major movers at the deadline, barring a surprise." In this article, we will explore why.

Why the Dallas Cowboys won't be involved at the trade deadline

Here are three main reasons why the Cowboys won't be key participants in the 2023 NFL trade deadline:

#1 If it ain't broken, don't fix

The Cowboys have started the 2023 NFL season with a 4-2 record. They have recorded blowout wins over playoff hopefuls, the New York Giants and Jets, as well as handy victories over the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

However, they shockingly lost a Week 3 game to the Arizona Cardinals and were annihilated by rivals San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Don't let the humbling losses deceive you; the Cowboys have been impeccable this season. Their defense is one of the strongest in the NFL, and their offense remains a force on a good day.

Like they say, if it ain't broken, don't fix. Jerry Jones and Co. have something good brewing in 2023. Hence, there's no point messing up the formula with off-the-cuff at the trade deadlines.

#2 Impressive roster depth

This point dovetails with the previous one. A glance at the Dallas Cowboys depth chart would reveal one of the most complete rosters in all of Pro football. The Cowboys are utterly stacked, from quarterback to special teams.

At quarterback, Dallas has Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance to rely on. Each player brings something unique to the table and could be a starter in the league with adequate backing.

Moreover, at the cornerback position, there's Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis, Nahshon Wright, DaRon Bland and Noah Igbinoghene. That means that even though Trevon Diggs is out for the season, the Cowboys are stacked enough to give him the requisite time to heal.

Dallas is loaded, and any further addition would be more of a luxury rather than a necessity.

#3 No disgruntled superstar on the trade market

We all know how Jerry Jones loves to snag up a superstar talent. However, there seems to be no Cowboys signing available ahead of the trade deadline. Last year, there were rumblings about Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins and even Stefon Diggs around the trade market.

However, this year's trade deadline market is fallow in comparison. Hence, due to the lack of Pro Bowl talent up for grabs, one wonders if the Cowboys will be tempted to dip into the market.