3 reasons why the Dallas Cowboys should refrain from signing Cam Newton

After Cam Newton's release from the New England Patriots before the deadline for the 53-man roster, a common theme has been to discuss where Cam Newton will end up.

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most popular picks, as the team released two of the quarterbacks that were on the roster during training camp, and the remaining backup, Cooper Rush, has only three pass attempts in his NFL career.

Newton joining forces with the Dallas Cowboys looks great on paper. Should they move for the former MVP, though?

3 reasons why the Cowboys shouldn't sign Cam Newton

#1 - Offensive scheme

Newton is not a fit for what offensive coordinator Kellen Moore plans to do with his offense and Dak Prescott.

Moore wants to use a lot of 11 personnel and throw the ball deep as much as he can, and that's not what Cam Newton has been about since his shoulder injury while with the Carolina Panthers. He can't be an effective deep passer anymore, and his rushing ability would be a waste on Moore's offense.

Essentially, you want your backup quarterback to have a lot in common with your starter so you don't have to change your offense in case the number one goes down. Compare Newton with Prescott and this just wouldn't be possible.

#2 - Newton's health

Since the 2013 season, Newton has only played in three full seasons. Even worse, his last three years have been affected by injuries, even if he managed to play through them with the New England Patriots.

A backup quarterback susceptible to injuries doesn't quite scream reliable. Coaches would be scared to put Newton on the field, not just because they would have to tailor the offense to his unique skills, but also because he's prone to injuries.

#3 - Vaccine status for backup quarterbacks

Now things are getting interesting.

Because of Newton's status as an unvaccinated quarterback, let's say Dak Prescott, who is believed to have been vaccinated even though he has not said it publicly, tests positive for COVID-19. You would want to have your backup ready to play in this case, right?

Well, Newton wouldn't be able to even if he tests negative because of the close contact rules for unvaccinated players. If a backup QB takes the jab and tests negative, the NFL's COVID-19 protocols allow the player to keep practicing and feature on the field. For unvaccinated players, that's far from the case. Newton would have to quarantine as well, in this case, owing to his vaccination status, or lack thereof.

