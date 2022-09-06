3 Reasons why Dak Prescott will be named 2022 NFL MVP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has established himself amongst the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, leading his team to an 11-5 record in 2021 while passing for 37 touchdowns. This ranked him tied fourth for the most in the NFL. Against just 10 interceptions, he had an excellent 104.2 passer rating last year.

Prescott's solid 2021 performance wasn't enough to garner any MVP votes. But if he can elevate his game to the next level this season, there isn't any reason he can't overthrow Aaron Rodgers as NFL MVP.

Here are three reasons why Dak Prescott would win the NFL MVP award in 2022.

#1 – Cowboys schedule

According to sharpfootballanalysis.com, the Dallas Cowboys rank among the top 10 for the easiest schedule in 2022. The Cowboys are in the NFC East alongside the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants.

The Giants have been in turmoil for years, and Washington has a new quarterback who must learn the offense in Carson Wentz.

The Eagles seemingly pose the biggest threat, but Prescott is 7-3 against them in his career, including a five-touchdown performance to close out the 2021 season.

The easier schedule and the fact that he's 25-6 against the NFC East in his career give Prescott a legitimate MVP shot.

#2 - Dallas' weapons

Although the Dallas Cowboys have lost a few offensive pieces, they can still potentially be an explosive offensive unit in 2022. Prescott also has a pair of stud running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to rely upon. Having two elite backs can help take the pressure off Prescott when he needs it.

Besides a pair of great running backs, they have CeeDee Lamb, who has emerged as one of the best young wideouts in football, having topped 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2021.

Despite losing Michael Gallup to an ACL injury towards the end of last year, there's hope he will be back midway through 2022. These weapons will elevate any quarterback and take the former Mississippi State quarterback to an MVP award.

#3 – The odds have been against Dak Prescott before

The fact that no one thinks Prescott can win the MVP award may play in his favor. He has been written off constantly, even since the Cowboys tried to trade up twice in the 2016 NFL Draft for a quarterback before settling with him. The Mississippi State alum went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and established himself as a starting NFL quarterback.

The Cowboys have lost star wide receiver Amari Cooper and right tackle La'el Collins in free agency, They also lost stalwart tackle Tyron Smith to injury. Most think this is enough to dispel Prescott's MVP hopes, but he's proved everyone wrong before, so why can't he do it again?

