3 reasons why Deshaun Watson is a perfect fit for Buccaneers following Tom Brady's retirement

Deshaun Watson sat out the entire 2021 NFL season. It was for a combination of two reasons. While he is dealing with very serious unresolved legal issues, he has also claimed that he refuses to play for the Houston Texans anymore.

As it stands, Watson has demanded a trade and has said he will sit out until the Texans allow him to change teams. He has been a popular name in trade rumors for nearly a full year now.

If his legal issues don't get in the way, there is a good chance that Deshaun Watson will be traded at some point during the 2022 NFL offseason. Watson is still just 26 years old and led the NFL in passing yards in the 2020 season, so he is very likely to be an attractive option under center for many teams.

One potential landing spot for Watson is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, which means they are in a search of a new starting quarterback. Here are three reasons why the Buccaneers are an ideal fit for Deshaun Watson.

Why Deshaun Watson is an ideal fit for the Buccaneers

#1 - Transitional offseason for the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have 27 players pending free agency in the 2022 offseason. They also saw Tom Brady retire, and star tight end Rob Gronkowski could potentially follow him. They are likely to move on from some of their more expensive veteran players, such as Leonard Fournette and Jason Pierre-Paul.

The 2022 offseason appears to be a transitional period for the Buccaneers. They are likely to focus on maintaining their youthful talent and reshaping their roster in a way that keeps them competitive for years to come. At just 26 years old and possessing elite talent, Watson would fit right in.

The 2022 offseason appears to be a transitional period for the Buccaneers. They are likely to focus on maintaining their youthful talent and reshaping their roster in a way that keeps them competitive for years to come. At just 26 years old and possessing elite talent, Watson would fit right in.

#2 - Competitive roster

Despite the large number of pending free agents, the Buccaneers roster is still loaded with top-level players. Mike Evans is an elite wide receiver, they have an excellent offensive line and a solid defensive unit.

With a quarterback like Watson, the Buccaneers will be prepared to compete in the 2022 season and should be more than capable of making the playoffs for a third straight year.

#3 - Offensive scheme

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich prefer to run a pass-heavy offense. Tom Brady led the entire NFL in passing attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns in the 2021 season. Having an elite quarterback like Watson would allow them to remain in keeping with the offensive style they prefer.

