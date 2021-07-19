3 reasons why Drew Brees shouldn't come out of retirement in 2021

One of the defining moments of the 2021 offseason was the moment Drew Brees decided to ride off into the sunset. One of the most storied quarterbacks in the game, Brees called it quits after a season in which he played 12 games and threw for 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Some NFL fans were wondering if they were going to see a Brett Favre-like unretirement. However, it seems Brees is officially done with the NFL.

Speaking to Pro Football Talk, Brees said he "actually [feels] worse now than at any other point in [his] career." Here are three reasons why Brees has seemingly decided against running it back in 2021.

Why Drew Brees should stay retired

#1 - Legacy

Drew Brees has one of the most decorated careers of any quarterback in the game. He's 172-114-0, according to Pro Football Reference. He's thrown for 571 touchdowns, 243 interceptions, and 80,358 yards in his career.

In his last five seasons in the NFL, Brees completed over 70 percent of his passes in each season.

Drew Brees currently holds the record for most passing yards in a career. He's also thrown the second-most touchdowns in a career. Lastly, he has the record for most completions in a career, ever.

Right now, Drew Brees has a rock-solid legacy. If he were to come back and struggle, that legacy would still be solid, but a touch tainted, perhaps. Is it really worth damaging a legacy for one last dance?

#2 - Timing

All of a sudden, the NFL season is staring everyone in the face. Training camps begin opening in the next few days. For Brees to come out of retirement now, after an offseason in which his practice, nutrition, and mental shape have all fallen by the wayside, leaves him in a rough state.

In other words, Brees hasn't been studying for a final that is in only a few days.

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

It would be a recipe for a rough season as Brees would be behind for a large part of the regular season in an effort to dust the rust off.

#3 - Injury likelihood

Drew Brees is not Superman. Brees has missed nine games in his last two seasons due to injury. A return to the NFL could be a return to injuries.

As Brees ages, fresh injuries could become exponentially detrimental to his overall health and compromise him for the rest of his days. It's a monumental risk to take, considering the roster and the competition. Some stones are better left unturned, it would appear.

