3 reasons why game against Giants is a must-win for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have found themselves in a world of trouble when it comes to their place in the AFC as title contenders. They don't even seem to be talked about in regards to being a playoff contender as of late.

The Chiefs are set to host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. This game could hold deeper playoff implications for the Chiefs, should they win.

Here's a look at three reasons why the Chiefs must win against the Giants this Thursday.

3 reasons the Chiefs must win against the Giants

#1 - Staying relevant in the competitive AFC

One of the biggest reasons the Chiefs must win against the Giants on Monday has everything to do with remaining a contender in the stacked AFC. The top teams are playing with ferocity, and the Chiefs dropping another game to an AFC opponent would greatly hurt their playoff chances.

The Titans are 6-2, Ravens are 5-2, Bills are 5-2, Raiders are 5-2, and Bengals are 5-3. Each one of these teams looks tougher as the weeks go by, and the Chiefs will have trouble keeping up with these top AFC teams should they lose again.

#2 - Making a playoff push

The NFL season has been effectively moved into a 17 game schedule, but Week 9 is approaching fast. The Chiefs will have to win some crucial games if they are to make their way into a spot where they can land a wildcard spot.

The season is at its halfway point, and teams who are currently sporting a losing record will have an uphill climb in the AFC playoff race when the time comes.

#3 - Re-gaining their aura of intimidation and invincibility

As strange as it may sound, the Chiefs are a bit of a laughing stock in the NFL right now. Teams and players are hinting at the fact that everyone has seemingly "figured out" how to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs.

In the past few years, the Chiefs have had a reputation for intimidating teams with their ability to quickly put up points. This season, that aura of invincibility and intimidation seems to have evaporated.

Should the Chiefs limp into the playoffs, there will be plenty of film on what needs to be done to slow down their once-vaunted air attack. Andy Reid and company will need to bounce back in a big way so the rest of the AFC will take them seriously when it comes time to make a run at the Super Bowl.

Mahomes leads the league in interceptions right now. This is a trend that must cease if the Chiefs are to right the ship and gain ground in the playoff race.

If the Chiefs lost to the Giants on Monday Night Football, it could possibly end their playoff hopes for the 2021 season.

