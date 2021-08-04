3 reasons why Indianapolis Colts are favorites to win AFC South

Coming off the 2020 season, the Indianapolis Colts weren't seen as strong favorites to win the AFC South in 2021. That's because QB Philip Rivers and LT Anthony Castonzo retired, and the roster had several glaring holes. Entering NFL training camp, though, the Colts look as if they could make a run for the AFC South title.

QB Carson Wentz was supposed to revitalize his career with his former OC and now head coach Frank Reich, but now he will need foot surgery and miss several games. Star OG Quenton Nelson also suffered a similar foot injury and needs surgery as well.

Nevertheless, the Indianapolis Colts are still contenders for the AFC South title. Here are three reasons why the Colts are the favorites this year to win the AFC South division.

#1 Defense

Not a fun defense to go against. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/eQ09hH291q — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 3, 2021

In 2019, the Indianapolis Colts' defense was subpar at best, but a year later. they were one of the top units. They had 15 INTs (tied for 3rd-most), allowed the second-fewest rushing yards, second-lowest yards per rushing attempt, had the second-fewest missed tackles and had 40 sacks.

Their pass defense is average, but they do enough to get by. DeForest Buckner and rookie Kwity Paye should apply pressure and stuff the run upfront. Darius Leonard is their best LB,, but the others need to step up. Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore ll are strong defenders, and Moore is PFF's best slot CB.

#2 Offensive line could open up the offense

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The offensive line is the PFF's 2nd-best entering the season despite LT Anthony Castonzo retiring after an injury-plagued season.

The Indianapolis Colts filled the hole with Eric Fisher, who is healing from Achilles surgery. RT Braden Smith was a top-16 tackle over the last two seasons. LG Quenton Nelson is seen as one of the best offensive linemen in the league, but will miss the first few weeks.

RG Mark Glowinski could be the weak link of the unit, but is still effective in the run game. C Ryan Kelly was a top-10 center the last two years.

With a strong rushing attack of Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines, the OL can keep themselves productive. With Carson Wentz out, Jacob Eason or an outside veteran could start, and the OL could make it easy on them.

#3 Open AFC South competition

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars have head coach Urban Meyer and 1st-rounders Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, but aren't ready for their breakout season yet. The Houston Texans are the walking dead right now, and have too many uncertainties.

No matter who the QB is, the Indianapolis Colts' roster isn't up to the challenge, though. The Tennessee Titans would have been the favorites, but lost a ton of pieces in defense. Tight end and defensive line are two weak links in the roster. Bud Dupree will help in rushing the passer, but the secondary could easily implode.

Edited by Bhargav