3 reasons John Brown will resurrect his career with the Broncos 

Since entering the league in 2014, wide receiver John Brown has jumped around, playing for several teams.

The Pittsburgh State product has shown a knack for being a big-play threat behind his speed and hands. He’s showcased that in each of his stops with the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills.

Brown inked a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in March but asked for his release several days before the 2021 regular season. The veteran wideout garnered another chance to reignite his career after signing a deal to join the Denver Broncos practice squad.

John Brown is ready to prove his worth to the Broncos

The 31-year-old has plenty to offer as he’s tallied 320 receptions for 4,748 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s topped north of 1,000 receiving yards twice, most recently in 2019 as he put forth a career-best campaign with 72 receptions for 1,060 receiving yards.

The move brings a much-needed veteran presence to the passing game that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater can lean on moving forward this season. The decision to ink him to the practice squad likely comes due to initially wanting to give him time to learn the playbook and get his body up to speed.

His promotion to the active roster will depend on that factor as the Broncos signed him with the intention of utilizing him in the passing game. Here are three reasons why he will excel in Denver this season:

#1 - Big-play ability

If there is one quality that stands out with Brown, it is his speed as it’s been at the core of his NFL success. He has proven to be an excellent deep-ball threat with the ability to stretch the field in a way that the Broncos need. Bridgewater doesn’t possess a terribly strong arm, but Brown offers another element to the passing game.

#2 - Need for production

It may be the most blatantly obvious reason, but the Broncos need production at the wide receiver position, especially after KJ Hamler was lost for the season. Brown will step into a prominent role as a reliable passing game target.

Cortland Sutton remains the top target, followed by Tim Patrick, but there is a gaping need for another solid receiving option. Brown will get the workload that needs to prove he can be a highly productive offensive weapon in Denver.

#3 - Motivation to prove his worth

Beyond those two factors, there is the simple motivation to prove that he can produce at a high level. When given the opportunity, he’s demonstrated that he can be a high factor in the passing game. Yes, he’s bounced around but his track record speaks for itself and he wants to prove that again in Denver.

