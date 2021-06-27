Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated Denver Broncos players

The Denver Broncos seemed to be on the rise as they improved their win-loss record in 2018 as well as 2019. However, 2020 saw the Denver Broncos match their worst win total of the post-Peyton Manning era, finishing 5-11.

Entering 2021, the Denver Broncos have a solid roster but lack a proper solution at the quarterback position. Here are the players who EA may rate as the best on the team.

Predicting the best Denver Broncos players in Madden 22

Von Miller's rating in Madden 22 will be one of the lowest of his career. Missing a season will do that to players.

In his last full season in 2019, Von Miller earned eight sacks, his lowest total since 2013. At 32, Von Miller is in the twilight of his career. That said, he is still the best player on the team.

#2 - Justin Simmons (90 overall)

Justin Simmons has turned out to be one of the best picks by John Elway towards the end of his great run as general manager.

Simmons is one of the best safeties in the NFL. Last season, he recorded five interceptions and earned a PFF grade of 77.4. At 27, Justin Simmons is in the prime of his career and the Broncos could not be happier with his performances.

#3 - Courtland Sutton (88 overall)

Courtland Sutton missed most of last season due to injury. His absence was noted despite Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler being able to step into the starting role.

Sutton's ability to box out defenders and either catch the ball or draw a pass interference penalty makes him one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. His best season came in 2019 when he recorded 1112 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

While many Broncos fans feared that signing Melvin Gordon would go the same way as the last time they signed a running back from a division rival (Jamaal Charles), he pleasantly surprised the team as well as the fans.

Last season, despite missing time due to injury, Melvin Gordon recorded almost 1000 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Have seen Javonte Williams still slip to the 7th round some. And he's an absolute smash there. Even DEN beat writers sending warnings on Melvin Gordon's role. https://t.co/BwBqpE8p1Q — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) June 23, 2021

Despite his good season, the Broncos drafted Javonte Williams with their second pick in the NFL draft. It will be interesting to see who the Broncos go with as the lead back in 2020.

#5 - Jerry Jeudy (81 overall)

Jerry Jeudy is entering his second NFL season. In his rookie season, he was expected to face slightly easier defensive competition behind Sutton.

However, that plan fell to pieces when Sutton ended up missing the season with a torn ACL. As a result, Jeudy ended up as the starting receiver for practically the entire season.

Jerry Jeudy

The experience has likely helped him grow and he will probably post much better numbers in 2021 than he did in his rookie year. Last season, Jerry Jeudy earned 856 yards and three touchdowns.

Even as a second-choice wide receiver, expect Jeudy to have better numbers in 2021. Jeudy may even challenge Courtland Sutton for the number one spot later in the year.

