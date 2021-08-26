3 reasons why holding off on drafting running backs as top picks is the way to go in NFL drafts

In the NFL, every position matters. Without a good cornerback, teams cannot stop offenses. Without a good wide receiver, the ball will not get caught for a touchdown. However, every position is valued differently in the NFL. Most positions can be drafted early in the first round, with teams often coming away with the feeling that they've made a solid investment.

That said, running backs are the one position group that teams should usually hold back on drafting until the second round or later. Here are three reasons why running backs are not worth a massive investment in NFL drafts.

Why NFL teams should look for off-brand running backs more often

#1 - Jarett Patterson, Washington Football Team

Jarett Patterson is an undrafted free agent currently on the roster of the Washington Football Team. Essentially, he was picked up for free in terms of draft capital. In his first preseason game, he rushed ten times for 40 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. In other words, he averaged a first down every three times he touched the ball.

I love seeing RB Jarett Patterson getting some early action with the first team. #WashingtonFootball — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 21, 2021

As far as running backs go, those numbers are what every NFL team needs. Additionally, Patterson caught four balls for 30 yards. Basically, he can do it all.

In Week Two, Patterson was even better. He earned 71 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. If teams can find this value on the street, why pay a premium in the draft? Of course, he was largely facing backups, but he showed that if the offensive line can open holes, he can take off just as well as many other starting running backs in the NFL.

#2 - Rhamondre Stephenson, New England Patriots

Those unimpressed by Patterson should be blown away by Rhamondre Stephenson. Stephenson was a fourth-round pick made by the Patriots this year. In his first game in the NFL, he rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on ten carries.

He was also solid in his second game, rushing for two touchdowns and 66 yards on 15 carries. Stephenson looks like a bonafide starter in the NFL for the price of a borderline flyer pick.

#3 - Phillip Lindsay, Houston Texans

For those unimpressed by the two rookies, consider Phillip Lindsay, who was picked up by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018. After winning the starting job, Lindsay went on to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. After 2020. he landed with the Houston Texans and is expected to be their starting rusher.

Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers

Put simply, teams that are willing to do some digging can find quality running backs deep in drafts or even in free agency. With a good offensive line, almost any running back can rack up great plays. Why pay a premium for something teams can get at a fraction of the cost?

