3 reasons why Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Saints works out well for both parties

Superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent during the 2022 NFL offseason. He spent the 2021 NFL season split between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, but he is looking for a new team in 2022 that would make him a good fit.

One team that makes some sense for Odell Beckham Jr. is the New Orleans Saints. Here are three reasons why Beckham joining the Saints for the 2022 NFL season would be mutually beneficial for all involved.

#1 - The Saints are potential Super Bowl contenders

The New Orleans Saints got off to a hot start in the 2021 NFL season, opening the year with a solid 5-2 record and looking like legitimate contenders. Starting quarterback Jameis Wintson then suffered a season-ending injury, and the Saints' season went downhill from there.

NFL Rumors @nflrums #Saints Jameis Winston is less than seven months removed from a torn ACL, but he's already getting some work in at OTAs. Winston is already working with the rest of New Orleans's offense. #Saints Jameis Winston is less than seven months removed from a torn ACL, but he's already getting some work in at OTAs. Winston is already working with the rest of New Orleans's offense. https://t.co/4E8dNyM6Pd

Winston is projected to be healthy as he returns for the 2022 NFL season and hopes to pick up where he left off from last year. The Saints are also expected to get star wide receiver Michael Thomas back, who missed the entire 2021 NFL season with injuries.

Odell Beckham Jr. only wants to play for contending teams, and the New Orleans Saints qualify as one. The Saints could also improve their chances of contending with Beckham on the roster, so it makes sense for both sides.

#2 - Wide receiver depth

While the Saints' wide receivers are solid, they also come with some uncertainty. Michael Thomas hasn't played in more than a year due to injury ,and Jarvis Landry dealt with injuries during the 2021 NFL season as well. The Saints also selected Chris Olave in the 2022 NFL Draft, but rookies are always a relative gamble.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From Super Bowl Live: #Saints WR Michael Thomas is back in New Orleans and in a good place - finally - health-wise. A look at what he's been through and why the Saints won't deal him. From Super Bowl Live: #Saints WR Michael Thomas is back in New Orleans and in a good place - finally - health-wise. A look at what he's been through and why the Saints won't deal him. https://t.co/TtE9UyMyBv

Adding Beckham would solidify the depth of the Saints wide receiver group. It would also give Jameis Winston another weapon to work with in the Saints' passing game.

#3 - Homecoming for Beckham

Beckham is from the state of Louisiana and attended LSU for his college football career. Joining the New Orleans Saints would be a return home for the superstar wide receiver, where he already has a huge fan base.

Joining the Saints would also allow Beckham to reunite with Jarvis Landry, who he played with at LSU and for the Cleveland Browns. Beckham would likely fit right in with the Saints culture and help the team's overall chemistry.

