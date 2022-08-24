3 Reasons why Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson should be banned from attending NFL games

Jackson Mahomes is the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Patrick is one of the best shot-callers in the NFL. He's won a Super Bowl ring and MVP award in just his first four years as a starter. He's made a major name for himself on the football field, while his brother Jackson has become famous for different reasons.

Jackson has become one of the most controversial figures around the NFL for multiple altercations and questionable situations that he has put himself in. While there have been rumors that he will eventually be banned from NFL games, it hasn't happened yet, but maybe it should. Here are three examples of things he has done that deserve a ban from NFL games.

#1 - Dancing on the Sean Taylor memorial

Sean Taylor is honored forever at FedEx Field

Sean Taylor was one of the best players in the NFL before he was tragically murdered at age 24. As he played his entire career with the Washington Commanders. The team recently decided to honor him by painting his number on the sidelines, among other memorials.

Reese Waters @reesewaters For me to even acknowledge Jackson Mahomes he must've done something irredeemably stupid like dancing on the memorial of a beloved player who died prematurely while his family was in attendance on the day they retired his number. I need apologies stat & not just from him. For me to even acknowledge Jackson Mahomes he must've done something irredeemably stupid like dancing on the memorial of a beloved player who died prematurely while his family was in attendance on the day they retired his number. I need apologies stat & not just from him. https://t.co/Hw8b2RBVWX

Jackson was in attendance for the game as the Commanders faced off against his brother Patrick and the Chiefs. Jackson was caught dancing on the memorial logo for a TikTok video. His social media actions have often sparked controversy, but this one was the worst of them all.

#2 - Dumping water on Ravens fans

Baltimore Ravens fans at M&T Bank Stadium

Jackson Mahomes was in attendance when the Chiefs faced off against the Baltimore Ravens in a prime-time matchup on Sunday Night Football during the 2021-22 NFL season. It was an epic battle between the two teams with the Ravens pulling off a spectacular victory in the end.

Following the Chiefs' loss, Jackson was caught on video dumping water on Ravens fans in the section below him. It was a disrespectful move that could have had him kicked out of the stadium.

#3 - Jackson Mahomes accused of sexual assault

Patrick Mahomes was selected to the Pro Bowl for the 2021-22 NFL season. The game took place in Las Vegas and Jackson attended the game to watch him perform with the best players in the NFL.

Jackson was dancing for a TikTok video, as usual, when a fan approached him for a picture. He instead tried to forcefully kiss her and she later accused him of sexual assault after fighting to get away.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12