3 reasons why Jalen Hurts can win the 2022 NFL MVP award

When you’re in a conversation about who will be named the 2022 NFL MVP, Jalen Hurts probably isn’t one of the first names that comes to mind. But that doesn’t mean the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback can’t win the award this season.

Jalen Hurts was solid last season, completing 61.3 percent of his passes and throwing for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led the Eagles to the playoffs, although they fell to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game.

Perhaps the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, who came up with four touchdowns in the opening night victory over the Los Angeles Rams, will end up winning MVP this season. But here are three reasons why Jalen Hurts could take home the award.

#1 - Jalen Hurts is primed for a 2019 Lamar Jackson-type season

Heading into the 2019 season, Lamar Jackson wasn’t expected to be an NFL MVP candidate. However, the Baltimore Ravens star would put together quite a year, throwing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns.

And what stood out most was his 1,206 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. That is absolutely phenomenal for a quarterback.

Jalen Hurts has drawn comparisons to Jackson due to his ability to run the football. Last season, he impressively led the Eagles in rushing with 784 yards and 10 touchdowns.

So it’s certainly not impossible for Jalen Hurts to enjoy a 2019 Lamar Jackson-type season in 2022.

#2 - Top-notch receiving corp

Having talented pass-catchers surely helps a quarterback’s chance to win an MVP award. That’s exactly what Hurts has in Philly with the dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Traded to the Eagles this past offseason, Brown was stellar during his three years with the Tennessee Titans. He went over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in the league. Injuries, however, limited him to 869 yards last year.

Meanwhile, Smith is coming off a great rookie campaign with 64 catches, a team-leading 916 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Hurts will also have tight end Dallas Goedert (830 yards and four touchdowns last season) to pass the football to.

#3 - Eagles' schedule

The Eagles have the league's third-easiest schedule, according to sharpfootballanalysis.com.

Hurts and co. could start the year with a 4-1 record as they'll face the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals in their first five games. The Cardinals are the only one of those teams that made the playoffs last season.

Philly's schedule includes tough matchups like the Green Bay Packers and two contests against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Yet, they'll play the lowly New York Giants twice and other rebuilding clubs like the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

