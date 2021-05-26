3 Reasons why the Steelers should sign Richard Sherman

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman is still a free agent and has said that he would be open to joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. At this stage in his career, Sherman wants to join a Super Bowl contender and Pittsburgh is just that.

The Steelers could use a cornerback of Richard Sherman's caliber. Adding another leader on the defense is always a good idea. There are plenty of reasons to make the move and what he could do for the Steelers to make them even better.

Why Richard Sherman is a great fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers

#1 - A reliable option at the corner

The Pittsburgh Steelers have Joe Haden and Cam Sutton as cornerback options. But having a corner like Richard Sherman would significantly improve the depth at the position. When the Steelers released Stephen Nelson this offseason, they lost a starting-caliber cornerback, and Richard Sherman could help fill that void.

A lockdown corner is what is missing from the Steelers' defense and that is what Richard Sherman could potentially be for the team. While he is not as quick as he was back in the day, his strength and ability to read opposing offenses is what makes him a great asset on defense.

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman said that he's open to joining the #Steelers, but that the team hasn't reached out to him.https://t.co/yPRxxHMDZs pic.twitter.com/3DWtyP3Rtb — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) May 23, 2021

#2 - Only a short-term deal

It has been reported that Richard Sherman is only looking for a one-year deal for the 2021 season. The NFL salary cap limit is likely to increase next season, which is why Sherman is willing to sign a smaller deal now and perhaps a bigger one next offseason.

With that said, if the Steelers can sign Sherman it would only have to be a one-year deal. If Richard Sherman doesn't deliver the type of production that they hope for or if his injury trouble persists, the Steelers can just cut him without any significant loss.

#3 - At the very least, Sherman provides insurance

Richard Sherman has battled injuries over the past few seasons. The Steelers do have Cam Sutton and Joe Haden as starters, so having their three cornerbacks split their playing time would ensure the Steelers can give each player enough rest.

But that would cost the Steelers a significant amount of money. Sherman has been one of the best cornerbacks of the past decade and his services, even for a year, won't come cheap. Furthermore, the Steelers' cornerback situation is quite poor, so Sherman will hold the leverage in any discussion between the two parties.