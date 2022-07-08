3 reasons the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't make the playoffs 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have survived a dramatic offseason, which could well impact how they perform in the 2022 NFL season. First, it was the very brief retirement of Tom Brady that threw the team’s plans into disarray. Then came the retirement of Bruce Arians as head coach with the veteran moving into a front-office position.

Arians is replaced by Todd Bowles. Formerly Arians’ defensive co-ordinator, Bowles at least maintains continuity. But the logistical changes that come with a new coach will still be present.

The Buccaneers were excellent in 2021, finishing the regular season with a 13-4 record. But they were beaten in the divisional round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams.

Whilst the Buccaneers have a talent-filled roster, some think that the 2021 campaign was the beginning of the end for them. This may come as a surprise, as they were Super Bowl champions only a year earlier.

Here are three reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't make the playoffs in 2022:

#1 – Tom Brady is going to run out of steam

Tom Brady is 44 years old and can’t keep defying logic and time. His fitness regime is tremendous, but there were signs in 2021 that he isn’t the quarterback he once was. This isn’t going to get any better as he continues to age.

As with Peyton Manning, there is a constant fear that Brady’s arm strength could go at any time, and that would leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a dreadful mess. They haven’t overly planned for life after Brady, even though the veteran is surely going to run out of steam sooner rather than later.

If that should come in the early part of the 2022 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a real job making it to the playoffs. Their offense is built around Brady performing well, if he were to falter anything could happen. It's possible he knows this better than anyone, as he initially retired only a few months ago.

#2 – Their defense is declining

When Peyton Manning lost his arm strength, it was Von Miller and the Broncos defense that carried them to a Super Bowl victory. While the Buccaneers' defense has been strong in the past, there are signs of wear in that area too.

They've lost some key figures who were all over 30. While still rumored to be returning, they are all arguably past their best. Ndamukong Suh is one example, he will be 35 years old at the start of the season. Steve McLendon is another and he's 36 years old. The last is Jason Pierre-Paul, who is 33.

A lot of the defensive responsibility is going to fall on the shoulders of Vita Vea and Devin White, but they can’t do it alone. A Todd Bowles-coached defense will always be well-drilled, but in moving into the role of head coach, there is a possibility that they will show signs of declining.

The margins for success in the NFL are small and such a change could knock a couple of key plays out of the Buccaneers’ defense, which in turn could cost them vital wins.

#1 – Adjusting to a new coach is challenging

Bruce Arians wasn’t the all-thinking, tactical-wizard kind of head coach. However, Tampa Bay didn’t need that. It was his force of personality that made the difference and he was able to communicate and inspire veteran players looking to win. As previously mentioned, his retirement has once again opened the head coaching doors for Todd Bowles.

Bowles had a really difficult experience in charge of the New York Jets. Yes, he wasn’t blessed with a talented roster in the Big Apple. But you can only judge someone as a head coach based on their previous results and his are inarguably poor.

Furthermore, his style of coaching is more focused on honing skills on the practice field. He is very much a coordinator first and a man-manager second.

This isn’t a bad thing, as it can often help teams gain an edge. Just look at Bill Belichick’s work in New England. however, the dramatic shift from life under Arians will be difficult to adjust to. Many of the better players are veterans who don’t need or want to be coached under such close scrutiny. Bowles might find this a problem.

If this adaptation period doesn’t occur quickly then Tampa Bay will have a problem. Early games can be tough and a poor start may well lead to a snowball of defeats that kicks them out of playoff contention.

