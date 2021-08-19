3 reasons why Tim Tebow's NFL comeback was not a failure

Tim Tebow made headlines during the offseason after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move to reignite his NFL career by playing tight end. His stint in Florida, though, was cut short on Tuesday after he was cut by the franchise.

Even though his attempt to revive his career ended, it was not a failure by Tebow by any means. It was supposed to be a long shot anyway, but there are more than enough reasons for him to be proud of his stint with the Jaguars.

The #Jaguars and coach Urban Meyer took a chance, an experiment. It didn’t work out, but a fascinating no-risk gamble. Tim Tebow now released. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2021

On that note, here are three reasons why Tebow's tight-end comeback wasn't a failure:

#1 Jersey sales

Tebow was out of the league since being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2015 preseason. Even after so much time away, he was still a phenomenon, and fans made sure to make their feelings known for Tebow.

Less than 24 hours after it was announced that Tebow was returning to the Jaguars to play tight end, he dominated the NFL jersey sales. His was the best-selling jersey among men's, women's and youth players.

Let's not forget the Jaguars had also drafted Trevor Lawrence with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft less than a month before. The rookie proved to be no match for Tebowmania, though.

#2 Marketing

Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars didn't use a roster spot in Tim Tebow only as a marketing plot. But the buzz his signing would attract was a factor for Urban Meyer when he decided to sign his former college quarterback.

After so many dreadful years over the last decade (except 2017), something had to make the other fanbases interested in Jacksonville. That is exactly what signing Tebow resulted in: everybody wanted to see how one of the most polarizing players this century would play for the Jaguars.

The experiment is over, but the results are there for everyone to see.

#3 New position at 34

It was basically impossible for Tebow to make the roster anyway, considering how much time he was away from football and the fact that his athleticism wasn't the same now that he was 34.

#Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on releasing Tim Tebow: “It was the right thing.”



A bit of his Q and A with reporters: pic.twitter.com/CgibqbArK8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2021

But Tebow took the challenge anyway. He learned a new position in an age where most players are done with football. Yes, he wasn't close to being good at it, but that doesn't matter in the long run. It was a shot worth taken, as there was nothing to lose.

