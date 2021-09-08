NFL Season Preview: 3 Reasons why the Eagles will miss the playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles will miss the playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles start a new chapter in 2021 as rookie head coach Nick Sirianni and sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts take the reins. The Eagles finished rock bottom of the NFC East in 2020. The franchise experienced a miserable season as Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson played their last games for the Eagles.

Giving up is not an option for the Philadelphia Eagles. 2021 is a rebirth year for the Eagles. The fans may not expect big things, but they hope to compete. Some analysts believe that the Eagles might end up with a top-five pick; most think the Eagles won't make the playoffs. There are several reasons why the Eagles will miss the playoffs.

Our full 2021 schedule is here. Plan accordingly.@Hyundai | #FlyEaglesFly



📺: NFL Network | 8 PM ET pic.twitter.com/gvRAViVYUY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2021

#1 - Offensive line problems

Offensive line problems plagued the Eagles in 2020. Despite drafting Landon Dickerson, the Eagles are still thin in the trenches. The Eagles also lost Jason Peters to the Bears. They ranked tied-last in offensive line continuity in 2020. Per Football Outsiders, the Eagles never started the same front five in more than three games.

Losing a few more senior players won't help this unit in 2021. The Eagles also played poorly in pass protection in 2020. All of these things are good for Jalen Hurts. A young quarterback behind a suspect offensive line is a recipe for disaster.

With the 37th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Eagles select C Landon Dickerson.@DietzandWatson | #EaglesDraft pic.twitter.com/bnoSI6eeO1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 30, 2021

#2 - No tight end production

The elite NFL teams have spectacular tight-end production. The Eagles had that in their Super Bowl-winning campaign as Zach Ertz enjoyed a brilliant season. Now, the Eagles don't have that. A top tight-end is priceless for a young quarterback. Think about how Lamar Jackson targets Mark Andrews in critical situations. Even a poor team like the Detroit Lions have a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson.

Winning on third down is crucial to victory in the NFL. Elite tight ends are a safety valve on third-and-long for inexperienced quarterbacks. A tight end room lacking weapons and dynamic talent will hinder the Eagles' 2021 season.

3 - Inconsistent quarterback play

It is unfair to expect Jalen Hurts to play like an MVP this year. He's still learning how to play quarterback in the NFL, and he's attempting to do that under a new head coach in a new system.

Hurts has tons of potential, and his raw talent is tantalizing. Ultimately, there will be the usual growing pains that all quarterbacks experience in their careers. That is what will hold the Eagles back from making the playoffs.

Edited by Samuel Green