3 records Tom Brady could break in 2021-22 NFL season

Tom Brady has shown above all else that age is but a number. The 21-year veteran is set to play another season starting tomorrow night. Brady just celebrated his 44th birthday, surpassing most players who have ever played football. Especially after Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement at age 48.

Brady has gone through this league, smashing records along the way. No one thought he would continue his dominance with another team, but he proved everyone wrong by taking the Bucs to the Super Bowl in his first year with the team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominantly beat the rising Kansas City Chiefs. Here are 3 records that Brady can break in the 2021-2022 season.

The first player to start 300 straight games

Tom Brady already has a record 299 games started. All he has to do is take the field on the first possession of the Bucs, and he will have an all-new record of 300 games started. That is a massive achievement, as most players succumb to injuries at some point or another in their career.

Even Brady has dealt with a torn ACL and MCL back in the 2008 season, which led to him missing the entire season. Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL, so to see someone be able to start in 300 straight games is astounding.

Beat every single team in the NFL

Brady will have a unique opportunity to beat every single team that is in the NFL. If the Bucs can beat the New England Patriots in Week 4, Brady will have defeated every team in the league, and enacted some revenge on his former team and coach.

Brady will join some elite company if the Bucs can beat the Patriots. The only 3 players to have beaten every team in the league are Peyton Manning, Bret Favre, and Drew Brees. All of which are either in or will be in the Hall of Fame.

Tie Michael Jordan for a championship game/round MVPs

One of the most impressive feats that Tom Brady can achieve is to tie Michael Jordan, who is arguably the greatest NBA player of all time, with MVP wins in a championship round type of setting.

If the Bucs go all the way to the Super Bowl and win again, with Tom Brady achieving MVP status for that game, he would have surpassed Jordan. Even more impressive is that this record stands against the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB. If Brady can achieve this, he might be seen as the greatest athlete of all time.

