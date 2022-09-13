Jamal Adams injury: 3 best replacements for Seahawks safety

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off their season opener by spoiling Russell Wilson's homecoming, defeating the Denver Broncos 17-16.

Although the Seahawks went home with a win, they left the game with a significant loss. Star safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field early on in the game due to a "knee injury" and didn't return to the pitch.

Adams tackled Wilson to the ground before spinning and yelling in pain, which forced him to be carted off.

While he was declared out with a serious knee injury after an MRI, it was revealed that Adams tore a quad. Adams is expected to miss significant time, and the Seahawks may have to find another safety to replace him.

The injuries are starting to pile up for Adams, who is a pivotal piece to the Seattle defense. In 2021, he tore his labrum. In 2020, he had a hand/finger dislocation and an inguinal groin strain. In 2017, he had an ankle sprain. Before the start of this season, Adams had two fingers fused on his left hand.

Here are three safeties who could replace Jamal Adams while he's injured:

#1 - Landon Collins

In Adams' absence, Landon Collins might be the best fit for what the Seahawks are looking for. Collins is a year older than Adams but is a proven safety in the league. He was a first-team All-Pro safety in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl from 2016-2019.

Like Adams, Collins is more of a run-stopping safety than a cover safety and has racked up 10 sacks in his career. He has also recorded 676 tackles in seven seasons, nearly 100 per season.

#2 - Anthony Harris

Anthony Harris is another veteran safety that could fill Adams' shoes for now. Like Collins and Adams, Harris is a run-stopping safety with some coverage skills.

Two seasons ago, he set a career-high of 104 tackles with the Minnesota Vikings. A year before that, he was the interception co-leader in 2019 with six picks. He recorded 74 tackles and an interception last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

#3 - Jason McCourty

Former Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins safety Jason McCourty retired this off-season after the 2021 season.

He's played safety in the league for over a decade, from 2009-2021, and has been solid in his position his entire career.

McCourty has never made any Pro Bowls or All-Pro teams but has had over 100 tackles in a single season and over four interceptions. Although he may not be as flashy as the other two safeties on this list, McCourty is still a solid veteran option that the Seahawks could use.

