NFL Rumors: Seahawks bizarrely offered Russell Wilson to Browns for No. 1 pick in 2018 Draft

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Apparently, the Seahawks tried to get rid of Wilson four years ago.

ESPN's Brady Henderson reported that the Seahawks offered Russell to the Cleveland Browns for the first pick in the 2018 draft. Henderson added that the Browns “weren’t interested.”

NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright said if the trade had gone through, the team would have selected Josh Allen with the pick.

Cleveland winded up declining the offer, and Wilson never became a Brown.

The Browns wound up taking quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first-overall pick. In hindsight, the smart choice for the Browns would have been to accept the trade.

Between 2018 and 2021, Wilson was at the top of his game, making the Pro Bowl for four straight years. In 2020, he set a career-high completion percentage, throwing at 68.8%. The same year, he also had 40 passing touchdowns. It was a season high for Wilson.

Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

In his four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield had a 29-30 record. He led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and won a game against their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite leading them to the playoffs in 2020, Mayfield's form declined in 2021. The team went 6-8 and Mayfield hurt his shoulder. Subsequently, the Browns decided to trade for the much better Wilson.

It's fair to say that Mayfield didn't live up to the expectations. With a new home with the Panthers, maybe the former No. 1 pick can live up to his billing.

Russell Wilson inked a 5-year, $245 million contract extension with the Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos.

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos on March 16. In exchange, the Broncos sent the Seattle Seahawks two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick. Seattle also received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Wilson and the Broncos agreed on a five-year, $245 million contract extension on Sept. 1. The contract guarantees $165 million. With two years still remaining on his previous deal, Wilson could stay with the Broncos until he turns 40. That is of course if he isn't traded.

The extension made him the second-highest paid quarterback in the league in terms of average annual value.

Field Yates @FieldYates The top-5 highest paid QB in terms of average annual value now:

1. Aaron Rodgers: $50.271M

2. Russell Wilson: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

Russell Wilson's only goal with the Broncos should be to win Super Bowls. With a competitive roster around him, the extension means the Broncos believe in him, too.

