3 sell-high fantasy football players to trade away after Week 1

Each week of every fantasy football season presents new opportunities to get the most value out of certain players in the trade market. Often times when a particular NFL player outperforms their expectations in a given week, their stock instantly shoots up.

When demand becomes higher for a certain fantasy football player, the manager who has the player on their team has two choices. They can either have faith that they will continue producing at a high level, or trade them before they potentially regress and lose some of their trade value.

Navigating the fantasy trade market can be tricky and requires a ton of strategy, but managers who make the right decisions often have a much better chance of winning their fantasy leagues. Sportskeeda's fantasy football trade analyzer helps managers get the most value out of every deal. This includes the following sell-high candidates ahead of Week 2 of the 2023 season.

David Montgomery fantasy projection: Why you should consider trading Bears RB for Week 2

Many fantasy football managers were excited to get their first glimpse of rookie Jahmyr Gibbs in the Detroit Lions' Week 1 game. It was instead veteran David Montgomery who served as their featured running back.

This may result in some managers looking to acquire Montgomery after his large Week 1 workload. Managers with Montgomery on their team should consider selling high now because his value is likely to decrease as the year goes on. Gibbs was significantly more efficient and it appears that the Lions plan to increase his touches each week.

Michael Thomas fantasy projection: Why you should target Saints WR for Week 2

Michael Thomas has been unable to get healthy for the past several years with the New Orleans Saints. He made his long-awaited return to the field in Week 1 and responded by recording seven targets, the second-most on the team. This may get some managers excited that he could be on his way back to once again becoming one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL.

Fantasy football managers may want to capitalize on Thomas' potential value now. In addition to still being a major injury risk, it's also important to mention that the Saints played the game without key two players. Both Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller are expected to receive plenty of targets upon their returns. This could decrease Thomas' target share.

Romeo Doubs fantasy projection: Why you should target Packers WR for Week 2

Romeo Doubs put together a huge fantasy football Week 1 performance with Jordan Love as the new full-time starting quarterback. The young wide receiver caught two touchdown passes and led the Green Bay Packers in target share for the game.

While at first glance Doubs may potentially look like the Packers' new WR1, it's important to remember that Christian Watson missed the game due to an injury. Doubs was also targeted just five times in an increased role against a bad pass defense. It's likely he becomes somewhat irrelevant in fantasy football upon Watson's return, so this may be the only week he qualifies as a sell-high candidate.

