3 Signs that show Tom Brady is finally declining

If the first two weeks of the 2022-23 NFL season have taught us anything about Tom Brady, it's that father time may have finally caught up with him. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2-0 start doesn't tell the full story of Brady's declining indicators.

Yes, the Buccaneers have cruised through their first two games by defeating a deteriorated Cowboys squad and inept Saints offense. However, it's an uphill battle from here on out.

That said, here are three signs that show Tom Brady is finally declining.

#3 - Declining Passing Numbers

Brady against the New Orleans Saints

After completing just 36 of 61 pass attempts for 402 yards and two touchdowns this season, his arm doesn't seem to be what it used to be. Pairing that with his 26th-ranked 59 completion percentage among starting quarterbacks, things look concerning for Tom Brady and the Bucs offense. Even by Brady's assessment on the sidelines, he doesn't "have that young arm" he used to.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman 45-year old Tom Brady to Julio Jones: "I don't have that young arm like I used to."



This was before he hit Julio for a 48-yard deep shot later in the game.



45-year old Tom Brady to Julio Jones: "I don't have that young arm like I used to."This was before he hit Julio for a 48-yard deep shot later in the game.https://t.co/cYA19VwYDo

Further contributing to his declining passing numbers are the holes in his offensive line. The question marks of the offensive line coming into the season are turning into exclamation marks that need to be addressed.

#2 - Lack of Poise

One of the traits we've grown accustomed to seeing in the signal-caller is a calm and collected persona in the face of adversity. That poise took a break in game two against the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome. The game's infamous brawl was an uncharacteristic expression of frustration from Brady, who struggled most of the evening.

#1 - Declining Commitment Level

NFL fans are witnessing a man torn between two commitments and it takes compromise from both aspects to make ends meet. It's no secret that Brady's unexpected return to the field has caused a stir at home. He's brought unprecedented doubts about his commitment to the game by his own admission.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD



Butterflies still visit Tom Brady before first game “…you look at your arm and you’ve got bruises and you’ve got cuts and the way it is, you go, ‘How much longer do I want to make this commitment?’ Tom Brady said.Butterflies still visit Tom Brady before first game tampabay.com/sports/bucs/20… “…you look at your arm and you’ve got bruises and you’ve got cuts and the way it is, you go, ‘How much longer do I want to make this commitment?’ Tom Brady said. Butterflies still visit Tom Brady before first game tampabay.com/sports/bucs/20…

"How much longer do I want to make this commitment?" -Tom Brady

With reports having him set to miss every Wednesday practice as a personal maintenance day, his primary focus is evidently torn.

Has the clock run out on Tom Brady's time in the NFL?

Tom Brady prior to playing the New Orleans Saints

After an illustrious career in both New England and Tampa Bay, the inevitable end seems to be closing in on the 45-year-old. The toll of a 22-year career is compounding into an evident decline in his presumed final season. Many factors, including performance, off-field and on-field distractions, are having the final say in 2022.

The one who many proclaim to be the GOAT has had one of the most decorated careers in sports history and there's no shame in that. The fact that he lasted this long is an admirable testament to his longevity and ability.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far