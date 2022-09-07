"I can't live my life for someone else" - Tom Brady brushed aside Gisele Bundchen and family commitments to do what he loves, claims NFL analyst

Tom Brady's short-lived retirement earlier this year set the tone for a bizarre offseason for the quarterback. During this offseason, many have speculated about why the quarterback retired and why he decided to return. One NFL analyst claimed his family was at the center of it all.

Speaking on KJM, NFL analyst Max Kellerman cited something the quarterback said when he retired. Kellerman used that as the basis for his argument, using it to explain the reason for the quarterback's return. Here's how he put it:

"When Tom Brady first retired, he talked about how his family wanted him to stop. They've sacrificed so much for him. Now it's time to sacrifice for them. If you recall, at the time, I said, 'That doesn't sound like a good reason to stop.' In other words, 'you can't live your life for other people.'"

Luke Easterling @LukeEasterling This will be Tom Brady's 3rd season w/the Bucs.



He needs 39 TD passes to be the team's all-time leader.



He needs 4,872 passing yards to take the No. 2 spot on Tampa Bay's all-time list.



He needs 10 wins to have the most of any starting QB in Bucs history (playoffs included). This will be Tom Brady's 3rd season w/the Bucs.He needs 39 TD passes to be the team's all-time leader.He needs 4,872 passing yards to take the No. 2 spot on Tampa Bay's all-time list.He needs 10 wins to have the most of any starting QB in Bucs history (playoffs included).

He went on to explain why the quarterback wasn't able to live his life for other people's benefit:

"It doesn't work. And so I thought that was an excuse that he just he had to retire for other reasons. Maybe he wanted to come back with the Dolphins or something like that. But I think as time has gone on. Maybe he really was getting pressure from his family to stop and realized, after several weeks, I can't stop. I can't live my life for someone else."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman On his Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady details where he excels as a QB. He explains that he has an edge mentally and has the ability to stay poised.



Also said people often misevaluate players based on physical attributes instead of such things as processing information quickly. On his Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady details where he excels as a QB. He explains that he has an edge mentally and has the ability to stay poised.Also said people often misevaluate players based on physical attributes instead of such things as processing information quickly. https://t.co/HFaWBpHBtC

Put simply, he was talked into or talked himself into stepping away from the game, realized he still wanted to play, and quickly returned to the league. Of course, if this is true, it would open up a can of worms about what the fallout from the decision could entail if his family were, indeed, the ones who originally convinced the quarterback to retire.

Tom Brady's bizarre 2022 offseason

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Since the snow was on the ground, Tom Brady's future has been up in the air. The quarterback kicked things off with a retirement announcement on social media soon after losing to the Los Angeles Rams. After six weeks of getting a taste of the quiet life, the quarterback decided it was time to return.

It was rumored that the quarterback's original plan was to become the Miami Dolphins' newest minority owner. However, the plan fell through once Brian Flores' lawsuit came to light. Without a backup plan, the quarterback returned to the Buccaneers.

However, Brady didn't completely put his future to bed as the quarterback signed a ten-year deal with FOX. Since the deal was inked, the quarterback has also taken a mysterious 11-day sabbatical in the middle of training camp. Will 2022 be the final year of the quarterback's career?

