3 super owners who invested billions in NFL franchises ft. Commanders' soon-to-be-owner Josh Harris

The NFL is a billionaire’s league, and all 32 franchises are owned by at least one individual with a hefty net worth. It's only natural, as every team in the National Football League is valued at over a billion dollars at the time of writing.

With the Washington Commanders having a new owner in Josh Harris, it's a good time to look at three super owners who invested a ton of money in controlling their NFL franchises. So without further ado, let's get to counting!

#1 David Tepper, Carolina Panthers

David Tepper made his fortune through hedge funds, and he is one of the most renowned hedge fund managers in the United States of America. At his firm, Appaloosa Management's peak, they handled a staggering $20 billion. David Tepper is the wealthiest owner in the NFL.

He purchased the Panthers in 2018, after the team's original owner, Jerry Richardson, was found to have made racist and sexually inappropriate comments in the workplace. He shelled out a massive $2.275 billion for the team.

One of Tepper's first points of action as the Carolina Panthers owner was to announce plans to construct a new HQ in Rock Hill, SC.

#2 Terry and Kim Pegula, Buffalo Bills

Terry Pegula became a billionaire thanks to his successes in the foray into the art of fracking, an oil and natural gas production technique. He decided to cash in, selling the bulk of his company's assets, East Resources, to Royal Dutch Shell in 2010 for $4.7 billion.

The Pegulas outbid groups led by Donald Trump and Bon Jovi to seize control of the Bills. The successful Pegula bid, worth $1.4 billion reportedly, was a relief for original Buffalo Bills fans.

They initially feared that a successful bid from Trump or Jovi might have led to a relocation from Buffalo. In fact, the concern about Bon Jovi moving the Bills to Toronto was so genuine that Buffalo radio stations and bars stopped playing his music.

#3 Josh Harris, Washington Commanders

The Commanders will soon have a new owner, the self-made billionaire Josh Harris. He is a part owner and managing partner of the NBA side Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils. He is also an investor with the Crystal Palace and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has a net worth of $6 billion and is purchasing the Commanders as the face of an ownership group. The ownership group is rumored to have tech billionaire Mitchell Rales and Los Angeles Lakers legend Ervin 'Magic' Johnson as part of the group. The group is on the verge of purchasing the NFL side Commanders for $6 billion from the soon-to-be former owner, Dan Snyder.

