3 surprise NFC QBs who can challenge for a Super Bowl berth

The NFC is looking like the AFC's little brother, so far, in the NFL offseason. Talent continues to head to the AFC, with Russell Wilson being the biggest example of the mass exodus taking place.

The quarterback position, in general, always gets the most attention from fans and analysts. In the NFC, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford stand out as the big three who will compete for a Super Bowl berth.

Yet there are a few surprise signal-callers who can challenge for that right as well. Here is a look at three such players.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#1 - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has been given all the necessary tools to succeed by the Philadelphia Eagles. Now comes the question of whether he can live up to the expectations and make the Eagles great again.

The biggest acquisition, by far, was the team trading for Tennessee Titans receiver AJ Brown. This gives Hurts a true number one target, while DeVonta Smith is no slouch either following a solid rookie season.

Hurts gets the benefit of playing in the relatively weak NFC East. That increases his postseason opportunities, but it's also fair to remember that the Eagles still made the postseason last year as a Wild Card team.

They fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which gave the young quarterback a great learning experience. Improved help on offense could lead to a surprise run in 2022.

San Francisco 49ers v Tennessee Titans

#2 - Trey Lance

Trey Lance is still waiting to find out, officially, whether he is the starter for the San Francisco 49ers or not. Signs point towards that being the case, but nothing is official until Jimmy Garoppolo's fate is decided.

But let's say Lance gets the job. He will take over an offense that nearly made the Super Bowl a year ago with the less dynamic Garoppolo running the unit. The X-factor here is what Deebo Samuel decides to do.

Yet, if he stays, there is no reason why Lance can't roll through the NFC the same way his 49ers did for much of last season.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

#3 - Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has been in the news a lot this offseason. However, it was not for particularly good reasons. Murray made major contract demands and the NFL world is still waiting to see if he and the Arizona Cardinals figure things out before the start of the season.

So why is he a surprise contender? That is because he has had limited success in his NFL career and needs to step up. Murray got the Cardinals to the postseason last year, only to get embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams.

But the Cardinals added Marquise Brown and, like the Eagles, are going all-in to help their quarterback. That should mean Murray finally takes that next step. If not, he will have no shot at a major contract.

