3 takeaways from the Aaron Rodgers interview with ESPN

Aaron Rodgers appeared on ESPN via video call on May 24th. The interview was brief, but he was peppered with questions about what he was doing with the Packers. While Aaron Rodgers sidestepped most of the questions, the Green Bay quarterback offered a few insights as to what he was thinking.

Here are the three main takeaways from the interview:

#1 Aaron Rodgers is basically unhappy with everything at Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers alluded to being unhappy with how things were being done at Green Bay. The overall feeling behind all of his comments was that Aaron Rodgers was simply disappointed with the organization.

Rodgers' situation is akin to many employees getting fed up with their respective companies' ways of doing things. Rather than one huge incident that destroys an employee's respect towards their company, it is usually dozens of small friction points that eventually add up. That's what Aaron Rodgers is currently feeling.

#2 It's not about Love

There has been plenty of speculation that Jordan Love's selection is what drove Aaron Rodgers over the edge. Although Rodgers denied this outright, it is still unclear whether the claim that Love had absolutely nothing to do with the Aaron Rodgers situation is a bonafide truth.

It is extremely commonplace for quarterbacks in their position to be dissatisfied. Joe Flacco was unhappy about the idea of mentoring Drew Lock and Tom Brady was privately upset about Jimmy Garoppolo. Quarterbacks simply do not want to surrender their jobs to upcoming stars.

#3 Little definitive answers

The biggest surprise was how cagey Aaron Rodgers was in his interview when directly approached about the subject. At one point, Aaron Rodgers looked as lost for words and confused about his decision as anyone watching.

It almost looked like he bluffed when he said he wanted out of Green Bay in order to get the Packers to listen to him and select who he wanted to pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It pretty much seems that the bluff has gone too far now and he has no idea how to recover.

Basically, watching the interview presented as many questions as answers. Where will Aaron Rodgers play next season? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section.