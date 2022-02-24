3 teams that Jimmy Garoppolo should look to avoid 

The quarterback carousel has begun and Jimmy Garoppolo is firmly on it. He knows that his time is up with the San Francisco 49ers and that he will be making way for Trey Lance. As he seeks a new team, there will be plenty of suitors for him.

After all, this is a quarterback who led the 49ers to two NFC Championship games and won one of them, taking the team to the Super Bowl. He is also the quarterback with the most Super Bowl rings now left playing in the league.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Jimmy Garoppolo has the most rings among active NFL QBs Jimmy Garoppolo has the most rings among active NFL QBs https://t.co/QAjQtjpiXP

But Jimmy Garoppolo should choose carefully where he goes next. Here are three teams that are being linked to him, but he must avoid them.

Teams Jimmy Garoppolo should avoid

#1 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans did better than expected with a limited squad last season, and rookie Davis Mills was not as bad as he was expected to be as a rookie quarterback playing without the tools. But they would welcome a steady quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo to take the reins and improve them immediately.

But as Garoppolo himself has mentioned, and considering he is now in his thirties, he needs to be on a team that can win immediately. Unfortunately, the Houston Texans cannot give that opportunity in the immediate term.

Keiana Martin @KeianaMartinTV "I want to go to a place where they want to win" - Jimmy Garoppolo "I want to go to a place where they want to win" - Jimmy Garoppolo

#2 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have just hired Mike McDaniel, who was the offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021-2022 season. He might want to bring Jimmy Garoppolo to Miami.

But for him to leave the 49ers to avoid competition from a young quarterback like Trey Lance and then having to fend off competition from Tua Tagovailoa (who, as inconsistent as he may have been across his career, is still earmarked as the future of the franchise) would be a poor choice. Garoppolo deserves to go to a place where he will be the definite starter.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the best quarterback of all time, and he played two glorious seasons for them. Now that Tom Brady has retired, they are looking for their next starting quarterback.

While Garoppolo may do well there, he should avoid the team for the simple reason that he will be following Tom Brady. His career began as a backup to Tom Brady; and at the 49ers, there were rumors that Brady wanted to supplant Garoppolo as the quarterback, if given the offer. The time has come for Jimmy Garoppolo to stand up and be recognized in his own right.

Edited by Piyush Bisht