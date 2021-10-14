3 things the Eagles must do to register upset win versus Tom Brady's Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the few teams that have their fondest memories when playing against Tom Brady. Their fans will never tire of thinking about Super Bowl LII when they beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to capture the Lombardi trophy.

A lot has changed since then, though. Doug Pederson, Carson Wentz and Nick Foles have left the Eagles. More shockingly, or perhaps not, Tom Brady has left the Patriots and set up camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he is already a Super Bowl champion with them too.

The reigning Super Bowl champs come into their next game with a 4-1 record. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are limping in with a 2-3 record and will be looking to overcome the odds. Here are the ways in which they can register an upset.

Ways in which the Eagles can best Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

#1 - Provide protection to Jalen Hurts

Do what you may, Tom Brady is going to put up numbers against your team. That much is a certainty. So the Eagles' offense must get going to give the team a chance.

The offensive line has been something of a weak link, with Jalen Hurts getting sacked eight times in his first four games this season. Even then, he played well enough in those games to register seven touchdowns.

If necessary, Jalen Hurts can put up the numbers, but the offensive line in front of him must ensure that he can make those plays. Thankfully, the Eagles received some good news on that front.

Josh Tolentino @JCTSports Nick Sirianni, two days before Carolina, says LT Jordan Mailata will be active this weekend. Big news for #Eagles offensive line. Nick Sirianni, two days before Carolina, says LT Jordan Mailata will be active this weekend. Big news for #Eagles offensive line. https://t.co/oLgX6TeJ3g

#2 - Pressure Tom Brady

No quarterback likes to be pressured while making passes, and Tom Brady, in this regard at least, is no different. The pass-rushing unit must be primed to perfection for the Eagles.

They must successfully pressure him so often that he does not have the time to make his throws. Give him that time, and Tom Brady will always punish you. The Eagles should look to the Los Angeles Rams to see what they did in inflicting upon the Buccaneers their only loss this season.

Also Read

#3 - Ensure the secondary is at its peak

Finally, to ensure that Tom Brady does not put up big numbers on the offense, the secondary must make sure that all his offensive weapons are covered. Tom Brady is the master of fitting passes in the smallest of windows, and giving him any wiggle room could be fatal to the Eagles' hopes.

Edited by Henno van Deventer