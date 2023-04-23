3 times Patrick Mahomes' family members courted controversy and drew headlines

Ever since Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, the quarterback and his family have gained immense popularity among KC fans.

Controversies have followed members of the Mahomes family throughout Patrick's NFL career. His brother Jackson and wife Brittany Matthews (now Mahomes) have dominated the headlines for their behavior almost as much as Patrick has for his incredible career.

Of course, a few issues stand out over others.

Most controversies have surrounded Jackson and Brittany, who are significantly more active on social media. Mahomes' mother, Randi, has also taken to social media to defend her family.

That being said, Kansas City continues to love Mahomes, especially after the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII win against Philadelphia Eagles.

Three Patrick Mahomes family controversies that made headlines

Considering every incident since Mahomes' debut, the Mahomes family has been criticized (and applauded) on social media. Fans love to hate Brittany and Jackson, often reaching out to troll them on either Twitter or Instagram.

Of course, this hasn't stopped Brittany or Jackson from speaking their minds. This includes off-field moments, including children, to calling out referees after a Chiefs loss.

As the 2023 season approaches, let's take a look at three recent Patrick Mahomes controversies that made headlines.

#3 - Brittany Mahomes popped a bottle of champagne right onto fans

Last year, Brittany came under fire for opening a bottle directly onto a few fans. The whole incident was caught on camera. The beverage landed on people standing right underneath her.

As a result, fans were disappointed with Brittany'S behavior. The clip, of course, focuses on Brittany celebrating the Chiefs' win at the Arrowhead Stadium. The team secured their AFC Championship game against Buffalo Bills in a 42-36 overtime thriller, warranting an epic celebration.

While there was some support, many fans ended up feeling disappointed, calling out Mahomes' choice of marrying the fitness trainer.

#2 - Jackson Mahomes danced over deceased legend Sean Taylor's number on FedEx Field

One of Jackson's most talked about controversies concerned one of his TikTok videos. The 22-year-old ended up dancing on late Washington Commanders star Sean Taylor's retired jersey number before a game. In honor of the 24-year-old, the team had conducted a ceremony.

This marks a tragic moment for everyone involved, as the young player was shot dead in 2007.

While Jackson did apologize in a tweet, the damage was already done:

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.

"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family".

#1 - Jackson Mahomes' recent sexual assault scandal

Most recently, Mahomes' brother Jackson came under fire for a sexual assault allegation.

According to reports, Mahomes' brother assaulted a 40-year-old woman at a KC bar, trying to forcibly kiss her. The incident reportedly took place on February 25th, at the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park.

Mahomes' lawyer Brandon Davies denied the allegations.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses."

