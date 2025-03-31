3 Tyreek Hill trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL Draft

Tyreek Hill is doing it again - he's hinting at wanting to be traded from the Miami Dolphins. He had explained his first rant as "frustration" at both having a losing record and missing the playoffs for the first time - which could happen for the second straight time amidst a suddenly volatine American Football Conference.

While coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will publicly insist that they are still in "win-now" mode, they may have reservations about how much longer their current roster can succeed. One explosive move may be parting ways with their $28-million-this-year playmaker who has proven himself to be one of the most talented wide receivers in recent memory.

Here are some trade packages that could make them reconsider their current mentality as the Draft looms:

Three best trade packeges for Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

#3 Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Running back Josh Jacobs said it best during Super Bowl week: the Jordan Love-era Green Bay Packers lack an "alpha" at wide receiver.

While spreading the ball across multiple targets isn't a bad strategy (the Buffalo Bills used it to great effect in the 2024 season), the NFC North has multiple proven or potential thousand-yard dominators like Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Hill is a member of that group - one who can change the flow of a game - especially in the playoffs, which is what the likes of Christian Watson lack. He can also return to his returning roots should Keisean Nixon decide that he wants to be a cornerback full-time.

Projected trade package: GB receives Tyreek Hill in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick.

#2 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a future franchise face in Brian Thomas Jr., who dominated with 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 catches in 2024 - all franchise rookie records. The rest of the receiving corps, though, leaves much to be desired.

Christian Kirk has been traded to the Houston Texans. Devin Duvernay was released, eventually joining the Chicago Bears. And Game Davis is coming off a knee injury.

There's a serious lack of depth and production in the corps, and prying someone from the other end of Florida would improve that:

Projected trade package: JAX receives Tyreek Hill for Gabe Davis a swap of 2026 first-round picks.

#1 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

The Carolina Panthers have been desperate for a dominant homegrown wideout ever since Kelvin Benjamin was traded to the Buffalo Bills in the middle of the 2017 season. Emphasis is on "homegrown", as the team's latest thousand-yarder Adam Thielen was a Minnesota Viking before arriving in Charlotte in 2023.

That's a calamitous stretch for a franchise that once boasted Steve Smith Sr. and Muhsin Muhammad II. Lackluster performances by the likes of Jonathan Mingo and Xavier Legette haven't helped, either. Someone needs to facilitate Bryce Young's development as a passer, and a proven winner like Tyreek Hill could do that.

Projected trade package: CAR receives Tyreek Hill for a conditional 2026 second-round pick (will become a first-rounder if Hill exceeds 1,000 yards, is name an All-Pro, and wins a playoff game).

