3 UFL cities that need an NFL team ft. St. Louis, San Antonio

The inaugural UFL season is proving to be a hit among NFL fans. The teams are playing great football, and some franchises are pulling in phenomenal numbers on a weekly basis.

Hence, it begs the question, which UFL cities need an NFL team? This article will answer the question and give reasons why such cities should be witnessing NFL action.

Three UFL cities that need an NFL team

Here's a look at three United Football League cities that need an NFL team:

1. St. Louis

The St. Louis Battlehawks are one of the best Spring Football League franchises in America, and they have quite a fan base. Hence, it should come as a surprise that they're on this list of UFL teams that deserve an NFL team.

It's important to note that the Rams were based in St. Louis from 1995 to 2015 before relocating to Los Angeles. The Rams had one of the greatest offensive teams in NFL history when they won the 1999 Super Bowl with The Greatest Show on Turf.

Furthermore, aside from football, St. Louis is the home of the St. Louis Cardinals, winners of 11 World Series. It's high time that the NFL makes a grand return to St. Louis.

2. San Antonio

The San Antonio Brahmas are having a great 2024 UFL season, and the city has a proud sporting heritage. Of course, anyone who follows sports knows about the uber-dominant San Antonio Spurs and their decades of success.

Interestingly, San Antonio has never had a true NFL franchise in its illustrious history. The closest it came was when the New Orleans Saints relocated to San Antonio to play the 2005 regular season following Hurricane Katrina.

3. Birmingham

The Birmingham Stallions are the only unbeaten team in the United Football League. The franchise is playing phenomenal football and is giving the people of Alabama something to cheer about in spring football.

Birmingham could sure use a professional football team, as it could be a stellar pipeline to draft players from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The state of Alabama is famous for producing high-end football talent, and the league could strike gold with the addition of Birmingham to its list of cities.