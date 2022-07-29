3 unlikely MVP candidates for the 2022 NFL season feat. Mac Jones 

As we approach the 2022 NFL season, the preseason hype is building for the usual MVP candidates such as the two-time defending winner Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

Hype is also there for unusual names. Several surprising names could be due for a massive NFL season in 2022, challenging our prexisiting perception of who can win the award. So, here are three unlikely MVP candidates for the 2022 NFL season

Matt Ryan could have all the pieces around him needed to excel in 2022

Matt Ryan

After suffering unfathomable heartbreak practically handing away the Lombardi Trophy with the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI, Matt Ryan is making his way to Indianapolis with plenty of unfinished business.

The Colts moved on from Carson Wentz after a tenuous fit last season. But with Ryan, a once proud franchise may have found the missing piece to lift a talented core of skill position players on offense over the top.

NFL.com's Adam Schein sees Ryan as the answer for Indy and listed him as one of his dark horse sleeper candidates for MVP.

Ryan has more talent around him than he's had in many years, if ever. The 2016 NFL MVP has a chance to get back to that level in a new home that's far more conducive to winning than his old home ever was.

Will Kirk Cousins finally prove worthy of his gaudy salary?

Kirk Cousins

Could 2022 finally be the year Kirk Cousins puts forth a performance under center that is worthy of the enormous payday he receives year in and year out for the Minnesota Vikings?

It's possible, with former GM Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, a defensive-minded game manager, fired and replaced with Kevin O’Connell in the Twin Cities.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball most efficient QBs when trailing in the 2nd half last year:



1. Aaron Rodgers

2. Lamar Jackson

3. Kirk Cousins

4. Trevor Siemian

5. Jimmy G

6. Justin Herbert

7. Joe Burrow

8. Tom Brady

9. Patrick Mahomes

---

37. Zach Wilson

38. Russell Wilson

39. Sam Darnold

Cousins is entering his fifth year with the Vikings, and things have been going in the wrong direction the last few NFL seasons. This feels like a turning point season for the 33-year-old.

Mac Jones is a popular dark horse candidate in 2022

Mac Jones

Mac Jones' improved physique has many seeing the Nick Saban-coached Alabama product heading into his second NFL season as the starting signal-caller in New England.

Jones had a surprisingly effective rookie season. He led the Patriots to the post-season for the first time in the post-Tom Brady era, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum, former New York Jets GM from 2006 to 2012, sung Jones' and the Patriots' praises during an appearance on Get Up!

"This is a team with two great running backs, two great tight ends, a really good offensive line and, in my opinion, a slightly underrated wide receiver corps.

"So, I think the CEO of Bill Belichick will manage his team, they'll have a great kicking game like always, and I think they have a young superstar at the quarterback position, who led the team last year to the playoffs, and they scored more points than the Patriots did with Tom Brady the year before."

With a proven HC in Bill Belichick capable of coaching a QB built for his system - Cam Newton was the wrong guy at the wrong time in 2020 - Mac Jones is in one of the most ready-made systems for his talents, just like he was at Alabama.

It was always a safe bet that Jones would improve in 2022 as he got more reps in at the pro level. But his work on his body is what could be the impetus to MVP-level improvement.

