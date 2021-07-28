3 unvaccinated NFL players who could put their teams at risk of forfeits

The NFL is not messing around.

They want all the players vaccinated, and that's that. In pursuit of this goal, they have decided to exercise the nuclear option. If a game cannot be scheduled in the event of a COVID outbreak, the team with the outbreak will be credited with a loss. This puts pressure on the team to put pressure on the unvaccinated NFL players to.. well.. get the shots.

Some NFL players, though, are standing their ground.

If these players do not get vaccinated and are responsible for an outbreak, they will be left holding the bag when the team looks to assign blame. In a league that plays only 17 games per season, one loss could be the difference between a playoff berth and a playoff absence. The stakes of giving the vaccine a miss are pretty high.

Here are three players who could put their teams' futures in danger as a result of their refusal to be vaccinated.

Unvaccinated NFL players refusing to get the shot

#1 - DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the biggest sources of opposition to the vaccine. So much so, that Hopkins has also threatened to retire over the issue. The Cardinals cannot afford to pressure Hopkins too much, because without Hopkins, the Cardinals' offense would not be the same. His loss would essentially end the season in a tough-as-nails NFC West.

They love you one minute then hate you the next! Know thyself. https://t.co/aNKbgO5NSK — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 22, 2021

Essentially, the Cardinals have little influence on him. Other NFL players are not so lucky.

#2 - Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette is also unvaccinated. However, as he's playing on a one-year deal, the Buccaneers may be tempted to find a way to cut or trade him in order to minimize the risks of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Last season, Leonard Fournette earned 367 yards and six touchdowns. He had 3.8 yards per carry on average.

Super Bowl LV

#3 - Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

One of the loudest supporters of steering clear of the vaccine, Cole Beasley is in a position where his absence could significantly harm the Buffalo Bills. Last season, Beasley earned almost 1,000 yards and four touchdowns. The question is, is he worth causing a potential loss(es) due to a COVID outbreak? The Buffalo Bills have a tough decision to make.

Beasley's contract will also work against him, as he does not have a strong dead-cap clause fully protecting him from removal. The Bills would owe Beasley a mere $3.5 million if they cut him.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha