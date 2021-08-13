3 ways Christian Darrisaw’s injury hurts the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Christian Darrisaw in the first round for a reason. Generally, teams use first-round picks to address their immediate needs, rather than requirements for the future. The Vikings, though, had an eye on the present.

The Minnesota Vikings offensive line was poor and needed strengthening. Left tackle Riley Reiff is a huge loss for them and they were hoping Christian Darrisaw would fill that void. Losing Darrisaw to injury creates a problem for the team, but the hope is that he'll be back sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, the Vikings will need to figure out a way to fill the Darrisaw-shaped hole in the offensive line come Week 1 of the regular season. Here are three ways Darrisaw's injury sets the Vikings back.

Vikings first-round pick Christian Darrisaw undergoes minor core muscle procedure; team hopes rookie tackle is ready Week 1 (per @TomPelissero)https://t.co/yRgkiXL9nY pic.twitter.com/yIYaPFonBr — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 12, 2021

Potential problems for the Minnesota Vikings in the absence of Christian Darrisaw

#1 - The left tackle position

Christian Darrisaw was supposed to be the heir apparent at left tackle, a position vacated by Riley Reiff, who is now with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was supposed to be an automatic starter and losing him gives the coaching team another issue to solve.

The left tackle position is generally more sensitive than right tackle, because players in that position are supposed to protect the quarterback's blindside.

#2 - Playing players out of position

If there is no natural starter at left tackle, it means the entire offensive line will get moved around. Ezra Cleveland could be moved around, but his natural position on the offensive line is as a guard. Any change in his position leaves the interior of the offensive line on shaky ground.

Center Garrett Bradbury, like Christian Darrisaw, is a former first-round pick, but he has not been as effective in the middle of the line and needs support from the guards. Moving them around might cause the entire line to collapse.

#3 - Exposes the quarterback

All the above points bring us to the most important position in the offense; the quarterback. If missing Christian Darrisaw can cause an issue at left tackle, which then causes a ripple effect to the middle of the line, then that leaves the quarterback horribly exposed.

Kirk Cousins had 39 passing sacks in 2020, an increase of 11 over the season prior. If the offensive line gets any worse, he will struggle to move his offensive unit down the field.

Kirk Cousins final 2020-21 season stats & NFL Ranks among QBs with 14+ GS (noted if all QBs):



Comp%: 67.6 (7th)

Yards: 4265 (8th)

TD: 35 (6th)

INT: 13 (T-3; all QBs)

QB Rating: 105.0 (7th)

Yds/Comp: 12.2 (2nd)

Yds/Pass Att: 8.3 (2nd)

GW Drive: 3 (T-6)

Sacks: 39 (6th; all QBs) — 🟣🟡SKOL HYPE🟡🟣 (@SkolHype) January 4, 2021

The Minnesota Vikings will hope Christian Darrisaw returns to the lineup as good as new. If not, Kirk Cousins could be in for a rough season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha