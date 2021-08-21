3 ways how Larry Fitzgerald can help Arizona Cardinals in 2021-22 season

Larry Fitzgerald is currently contemplating the end of his career. He's been with the Arizona Cardinals since 2004. If he were to retire, he will have spent 17 seasons in the desert. However, this doesn't have to be the end for one of the faces of the franchise. Here are three ways an 18th season for Fitzgerald could help the Cardinals succeed.

How Fitzgerald can make the Cardinals sing in 2021

#1 - Weaker competition

The receiving corps is already quite loaded. They have DeAndre Hopkins, who is currently in his prime, tearing up secondaries from Miami to Seattle. His backup is AJ Green, who long-time Cincinnati Bengals fans need no introduction for. Christian Kirk is no slouch either, as he earned more than 600 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

Larry Fitzgerald would likely fit in as a fourth-string wide receiver. Meaning, he could be facing the easiest competition of his career. This could lead to mismatches which could lead to explosive plays in critical moments. When the rest of the receivers are tied up, Fitzgerald could be the straw that breaks the back of the defense.

#2 - Clutch catches in critical spots

Aside from his loyalty and length of tenure, Larry Fitzgerald is still quite competent at catching the football. If the Cardinals are in dire need of a critical conversion or late score, Fitzgerald will be there as a safety valve. This could help the Cardinals perform in critical spots as they hope to climb through the gauntlet that is the NFC West.

In order to be the best in a loaded division, there are going to be many times when the Cardinals will need to perform under pressure. Fitzgerald will be a perfect option late in games when they need a single catch.

#3 - Builds a more mature team

Young teams almost never prosper. Usually, veteran teams who have seen it all and done more know the steps to winning in intense circumstances. The more veterans on a team, the more likely that team will be as focused in easy games as in difficult ones. The more mature the team, the more likely they are to stay cool, calm, and collected, no matter the circumstances.

Adding Larry Fitzgerald brings the team one step closer to mature veteran status. With Kyler Murray under center as a still somewhat inexperienced quarterback, the more veterans around him, the better. Of course, Murray has played a few years in the NFL, but he is still inexperienced in the playoffs. Adding Fitzgerald adds an example for Murray if he is able to get the team into the tournament.

